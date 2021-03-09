Computational Photography Market 2021 comprehensive Insights – Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Nvidia Corporation

The Computational Photography Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The computational photography market is expected to hold a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Computational Photography Market: Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Light Labs Inc., CEVA Inc., FotoNation Inc., Algolux Inc., Pelican Imaging Corporation, Almalence Inc. and others.

– April 2020 – Xiaomi announced to integrate a 144-megapixel camera phone, where the predecessors of these two phones, Mi 10 Pro and Mi CC9 Pro, had 108-megapixel cameras. The phones employ computational photography and further prioritizes to improve its computational photography features.

– Cellphone photography has come a long way, starting from 0.3 megapixel VGA cameras. Over the past few years, smartphone camera technology has grown exponentially. Currently, smartphone manufacturers talk about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning for being implemented in their phones. According to Morgan Stanley, with the increasing scope of sale of the android smartphone in the coming years, the implementation of computational photography in more number of brands is highly predictable.

– Qualcomm Spectra ISP technology combined with Computational Photography capabilities can take smartphone pictures to a whole new level of advanced imaging techniques. The next round of machine learning-added computational photography will be seen in both photos and videos.

– At the Snapdragon Tech Summit in 2019, Qualcomm showed off a Snapdragon 865 AI-enabled image segmentation feature powered by Morpho software. Flagship smartphones from Huawei and Google to affordable handsets from Xiaomi and Oppo, every brand has focused on introducing some form of intelligence to help make pictures look finer.

– Googles Pixel 4 is an advanced example of how computational photography is driving the future of smartphone cameras. Google unveiled Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, a new version of its popular smartphone, which comes in two screen sizes. While the devices include new hardware features such as an extra camera lens and an infrared face scanner to unlock the phone, Google emphasized the phones use of so-called computational photography, which automatically processes images to look more professional.

Regional Analysis For Computational Photography Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Computational Photography Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Computational Photography Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

