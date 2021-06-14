Computational Biology Market is Likely to Latest Industry Development | Accelrys, Certara, L.P., Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Ltd

Request a Sample

Computational biology, which includes many aspects of bioinformatics, is the science of using biological data to develop algorithms or models in order to understand biological systems and relationships. This data has now become commonplace, particularly in molecular biology and genomics.

Computational biology, a branch of biology involving the application of computers and computer science to the understanding and modeling of the structures and processes of life.

Some of the companies competing in the Computational Biology market are: Accelrys, Certara, L.P., Chemical Computing Group Inc., Compugen, Ltd., Entelos, Inc. (Rosa & Co. LLC), Genedata AG, Insilico Biotechnology AG, Leadscope, Inc., Nimbus Discovery LLC, Rhenovia Pharma SAS, Schrodinger, and Simulation Plus, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Type:

Cellular & Biological Simulation Computational Genomics Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others (Transcriptomics/Metabolomic)

Disease Modeling and Simulation Applications Drug Discovery Drug Development



By Tools:

Content/Database

Analysis Software & Services

IT Infrastructure (Hardware)

Computational Biology Market regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico and Canada).

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries and Egypt).

