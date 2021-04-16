Computational Biology Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The Global Computational Biology Market report offers a complete assessment of the market size, share, revenue generation, and overview of the business sphere to provide accurate projections for the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The report also offers extensive coverage of the current competitive scenario along with information about the individual standings of the leading companies and their strategic business decisions. The report covers the market scenario of the Computational Biology industry on both regional and global levels.

Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector. Increased government funding, investments in research and development, and a rise in demand for predictive modeling for usage in various sequencing projects are driving the demand for the computational biology market.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the current market scenario, supply and demand scenario, sales network, and production capacity. It also offers insights into the capacity, production and consumption rate, sales, gross revenue, import/export, pricing analysis, profit margins, and cost volatility. The study provides the reader with extensive coverage of all the relevant market aspects such as driving factors, restraints, limitations, opportunities, and other key influencing elements.

Key Highlights From The Report

The In-House service-type segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several Biopharma companies are undertaking clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid extra cost and also to prevent the risk of leakage of their pipeline projects. Moreover, as technology is becoming affordable, more companies are opting for in-house service.

The commercial end-use segment dominated the computational biology market. Increased usage of the technology for personalized medicine and drug designing by pharmaceutical companies is propelling its demand. Several genetic disorders require specific customized treatment, which is creating a trend for personalized medicine.

North America is a hub for R&D in computational biology. The region witnessed increased investment by private and public companies in research for the development of effective medicine and therapies. It is also home to key companies involved in the market.

Key participants include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:

Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) In-House Contract

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cellular & Biology Simulation Computational Genomics Database Infrastructure / Hardware Software & Services Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others Drug discovery and disease modeling Target identification Target Validation Lead Discovery Lead Optimization Pre-clinical drug development Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics Clinical trials Phase I Phase II Phase III Human Body Simulation Software

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academics Industry Commercial



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Computational Biology industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Computational Biology industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Computational Biology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Computational Biology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for customized medicine

4.2.2.2. Increased cost of drug discovery process

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals to operate computational biology

4.2.3.2. Requirement of different algorithms for different sequences

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Computational Biology Market By Service Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Service Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. In-House

5.1.2. Contract

