Computational Biology Market 2021 Size, Share,Industry Trends, Growth, Development Strategies, Future Plans Analysis by 2027

The growing application of computational biology in proteomics, genomics, and epigenomics, & gene sequencing is driving the demand for the market.

The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector. Increased government funding, investments in research and development, and a rise in demand for predictive modeling for usage in various sequencing projects are driving the demand for the computational biology market.

Key Highlights From The Report

The cellular & biology simulation segment is driven due to the high demand from computational genomics. The segment will witness growth owing to recent developments in IT technologies and cloud computing. Computational genomics is more specifically used for pattern recognition and analysis problems such as motif finding, gene finding, gene function prediction, evolutionary models, and fusion of sequence and expression information.

The commercial end-use segment dominated the computational biology market. Increased usage of the technology for personalized medicine and drug designing by pharmaceutical companies is propelling its demand. Several genetic disorders require specific customized treatment, which is creating a trend for personalized medicine.

North America is a hub for R&D in computational biology. The region witnessed increased investment by private and public companies in research for the development of effective medicine and therapies. It is also home to key companies involved in the market.

Key participants include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:

Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) In-House Contract

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cellular & Biology Simulation Computational Genomics Database Infrastructure / Hardware Software & Services Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others Drug discovery and disease modeling Target identification Target Validation Lead Discovery Lead Optimization Pre-clinical drug development Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics Clinical trials Phase I Phase II Phase III Human Body Simulation Software

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academics Industry Commercial



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Computational Biology market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Computational Biology industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Computational Biology market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

