Compressor Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bauer Compressors Inc

The Compressor market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Compressor Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global compressor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.6% over the period of 2020-2025.

Factors such as growing demand for natural gas which, in turn, is leading to growing gas pipeline network is expected to be one of the most significant drivers for the compressor market during the forecast period. Apart from that, the emerging countries, such as India, Vietnam, and Malaysia are encouraging the foreign investments in the manufacturing industry through several government programs, which, in turn, is expected to drive the manufacturing sector, in turn supporting the demand for compressors during the forecast period. However, consumers opt to service and continue usage of existing compressors as opposed to investing in new installations, in order to reduce capital expenditure, since the cost of new compressor is significantly high. This along with emission of methane in the atmosphere from the compressors, leading to environmental issues are the restraining factors during the forecast period.

– Oil and gas end-user segment is likely to dominate the compressor market owing to the increased use of different types of compressors in upstream, midstream and downstream sectors for a number of distinctly different applications, such as transmission, storage, gas gathering, gas lift, gas injection, flash gas compression, refrigeration, etc.

– The coal consumption in Europe has been on a decline since 2013 from 377 million tonnes to 307 million tonnes in 2018. This has led to increased dependence on gas for power as a substitute for coal and create huge opportunity for the compressor market.

– Asia-Pacific is the largest market and is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by China and India due to growing natural gas infrastructure in these countries.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950815/compressor-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Manufactures-

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bauer Compressors Inc., Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Ebara Corporation, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Siemens AG, Sulzer AG, Wartsila Oyj Abp

Market Scenario

Oil and Gas Segment to Dominate the Market

– The global demand for natural gas is expected to increase by 1.6%, y-o-y, for the next five years, with the consumption reaching almost 4,200 billion cubic meter (bcm) by 2025, up from 3,800 bcm in 2018.

– The consumption of natural gas is expected to witness the fastest growth among all fuel types. The lower cost, in comparison with other fossil fuel types, is expected to supplement the demand for natural gas, during the forecast period.

– The LNG trade is expected to witness a significant increase across the world, resulting in increased demand for natural gas pipeline network, which, in turn, is an upcoming opportunity for the compressor market.

– Driven by a determined policy effort to improve air quality, China contributed significantly to the increase in natural gas demand in 2018, which led to an unprecedented surge in LNG imports, placing China as the worlds second-largest LNG importer, after Japan.

– There is a global trend towards consumption of cleaner fuels owing to the growing concerns about air pollution and global warming. The growing share of gas-based power generation is expected to help drive the gas compressor demand in oil and gas industry during the forecast period, in turn driving the global compressor market.

– In order to fulfil the growing gas demand, the large investments to build the gas pipeline network are expected across the globe. The compressors are an integral part of gas transportation infrastructure. Hence, growing gas pipeline network is expected to be one of the most significant drivers for the compressor market during the forecast period.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950815/compressor-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

The compressor market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market are Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Siemens AG and Sulzer AG.

Key Takeaways from this Report

─ Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates, Volume and price knowledge – for products type, finish use applications and by completely different trade verticals of Compressor Market

─Understand the various dynamics influencing the Compressor market – key driving factors, challenges, and hidden opportunities

─Get in-depth insights on your contestant performance of Compressor Market – market shares, strategies, monetary benchmarking, product benchmarking and additional

─Compressor Market report analyzes the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to enhance top-line revenues

─Comprehend the exchange give chain a profound jump on the value increase at each progression, to enhance cost and deliver efficiencies in your procedures

─Get a fast outlook on the Compressor market report entropy – Deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past Five years.

─Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and restrictive landscape for quite prime twenty countries Globally for the Compressor market

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com