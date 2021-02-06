Compressed Natural Gas Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027
The global compressed natural gas (CNG) market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% market during 2017-2025.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The global compressed natural gas (CNG) market for the purpose of this study is studied for source and application. Associated, non-associated, and unconventional are the prime compressed natural gas (CNG) considered in the source segmentation. On the other hand, light passenger vehicles, medium-duty/heavy duty (MD/HD) buses, medium-duty/heavy duty (MD/HD) trucks, and others (Autos) are key applications of compressed natural gas (CNG).
The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Segmentation:
By Source:
- Associated Gas
- Non-Associated Gas
- Unconventional
By Application:
- Light Passenger Vehicles
- Medium duty/heavy duty (MD/HD) Buses
- Medium duty/heavy duty (MD/HD) Trucks
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- British Petroleum plc.
- Gazprom
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell plc.
- Total SA
- China National Petroleum Corporation
- Chevron
- Eni SpA
- Statoil
- ConocoPhillips
- Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL)
Key Questions Answered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
