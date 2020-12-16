Comprehensive Scope of Network Management Softwares Market 2020-2027 | Revolutionary Growth by Top Companies

Network Management System (NMS) manages computer networks over a wide range of network devices and software. It monitors, controls, configures, troubleshoots, plans, allocates, deploys, and coordinates network-based business operations in network devices. The software also enables network managers to supervise individual components within a network management framework spread across geographies. It helps small and medium-size enterprises and large enterprises reduce their operational costs by centralizing the contact center of the network and allowing easy adaptation to network changes.

The increasing need for in-depth visibility into network security and Quality of Service (QoS) and growing network infrastructure are major factors expected to drive the growth of the NMS market. Exponential growth in the global Internet Protocol (IP) traffic and cloud traffic, and prominence of the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to offer vast market opportunities for NMS vendors in the next five years.

The global Network Management System Market size is expected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2019 to USD 9.50 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Sample Report Consist of TOC, Research Framework, and Research Methodology @ https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/sample/18387

The report on the Global Network Management Softwares Market provides a panoramic view of the current developments and progresses within the Network Management Softwares market. The report further analyzes the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Network Management Softwares market and provides an accurate insight into the current and future market fluctuations. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

The Key Manufacturers covered in this Report:-

Broadcom

IBM

NetScout Systems

Spiceworks

Manage Engine

Paessler

Solarwinds

HP

Auvik Networks

GFI Software

By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Fault Management

Performance Management

Security Management

Configuration Management

Billing Management

Other

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Government Sector

Defense Sector

Education and Academia Sector

BFSI Sector

IT Sector

Other

Purchase Single User License of this report at USD 3000 @ https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/cart/18387

About Stratagem Market Insights:

Stratagem Market Insights is a management consulting organization providing market intelligence and consulting services worldwide. The firm has been providing quantified B2B research and currently offers services to over 350+ customers worldwide.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Stratagem Market Insights

Tel: US +1 415 871 0703 / JAPAN +81-50-5539-1737

Email: sales@stratagemmarketinsights.com

Visit Our Blog: Shubham