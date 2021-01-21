Comprehensive Research Report on COVID-19 Detection Kits Market by Forecast to 2028 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Perkin Elmer, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific

This report titled as “Global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market”, gives a brief about the comprehensive research and an outline of its growth in the market globally. It states about the significant market drivers, trends, limitations and opportunities to give a wide-ranging and precise data and also scrutinizes its growth in the overall markets development which is needed and expected.

The report also summarizes the various types of the Global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market has been done to understand the various applications of the products usage and features. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

Global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Key Player Analysis

Key players across the global in COVID-19 Detection Kits market have been profiled through proven and extensive research techniques. Some of the prominent players functioning in global COVID-19 Detection Kits market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Perkin Elmer, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Veredus Laboratories; DiaSorin; altona Diagnostics GmbH; Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.; Abbott; Luminex Corporation; Quidel Corporation; Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Market Segmentation

The global COVID-19 Detection Kits market has been segmented on the basis of various perspectives such as Product, Sample Type, Mode, End-user and Geography. The research report has been scrutinized across North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe with respect to different global market dynamics.

Global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Segmentation

Market revenue and forecast for the period (2020 – 2027), by Product: (Revenue in USD Million)

RT-PCR Assay Kits

Immunoassay Test Strips/ Cassettes

Market revenue and forecast for the period (2020 – 2027), by Sample Type: (Revenue in USD Million)

Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swab

Oropharyngeal (OP) Swab

Nasal Swab

Others

Market revenue and forecast for the period (2020 – 2027), by Mode: (Revenue in USD Million)

Decentralized or Point-of-Care (PoC) Testing

Centralized Testing (Non-PoC)

Market revenue and forecast for the period (2020 – 2027), by End-user: (Revenue in USD Million)

Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers and Clinics

Others

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market?

This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the Global COVID-19 Detection Kits Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

