Comprehensive Report on Water Treatment Chemical Market to Observe Strong Development by 2027 BASF SE, Solvay S.A., DowDuPont, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Suez S.A, Ecolab Inc.

Development is the fastest growing end-user in the global water treatment chemicals market and is expected to grow at an annual average of 6.5% or more during the 2019-2027 forecast period. The power generation industry is one of the largest consumers of purified water in the world, making water and wastewater treatment critical for the industry. In power generation, water is used in high pressure boilers, turbines and cooling towers. Water treatment for power generation is an important process that requires reliable technology. High purity water ensures the correct operation of the steam generation system, reduces the blowdown frequency and the use of boiler chemicals. High purity water can also better protect against erosion and equipment damage.

The primary market participants in the global water treatment chemical market include BASF SE, Solvay S.A., DowDuPont, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Suez S.A, Ecolab Inc., Huntsman International LLC, etc.

According to Absolute Markets Insights’ recent published report titled: Global Water Treatment Chemical Market, by Product Type (Flocculants, Coagulants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters and Others), by End-Use Industry (Municipal, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals Manufacturing, Mining & Mineral Processing, Food & Beverages & Others), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa); Size and Forecast, 2015-2027, Global Water Treatment Chemical Market is expected to grow over 5.50% CAGR during 2019-2027 in terms of revenue. Growing demand for chemically treated water from various end-users including municipalities, power generation, chemicals manufacturing and food & beverage industry are expected to propel the water treatment chemicals market across the globe over the forecast timeline. Rising environmental and climatic concerns, increasing population and aging infrastructure are the key factors to boost the water treatment chemicals market over the forecast timeframe.

Global Water Treatment Chemical Market, by Product Type (Flocculants, Coagulants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters and Others), by End-Use Industry (Municipal, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals Manufacturing, Mining & Mineral Processing, Food & Beverages & Others), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa); Size and Forecast, 2015-2027

Competitive Dynamics

The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of global water treatment chemical market, as well as provides worthy insights into the rational scenario and favored development methods adopted by key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in global water treatment chemical market and detailed insights into the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by the major players are also recognized and analyzed in the report. For each company, the report recognizes their headquarters, competitors, product, application and specification, pricing, and gross margin.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides insights into growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Water Treatment Chemical Market size and forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of water treatment chemical and industry insights which helps decision makers to make sound and strategic choices. Furthermore, the report also analyzes market drivers, challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Scope of the Report

Water treatment chemical By Product Type:

Flocculants

• Coagulants

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Biocides & Disinfectants

• Scale Inhibitors

• pH Adjusters

• Others By End-Use Industry:

• Coagulants • Corrosion Inhibitors • Biocides & Disinfectants • Scale Inhibitors • pH Adjusters • Others Municipal

• Power Generation

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals Manufacturing

• Mining & Mineral Processing

• Food & Beverages

• Others Water treatment chemical By Region:

• Power Generation • Oil & Gas • Chemicals Manufacturing • Mining & Mineral Processing • Food & Beverages • Others North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

