Comprehensive Report on Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2028 | Key Companies: Medline Industries, Mentholatum Company, Halyard Health, Kobayakashi Pharmaceutical Company

Pain treatment through hot & cold therapy are non-invasive in nature and extremely effective methods. This treatment can be performed with the help of hot and cold therapy packs that are easily available in the market and are affordable. Various types of injuries that causes swelling and inflammation can be treated with the help of ice packs that decreases the blood flow towards injury site thus reducing the inflammation and swelling. On the other hand, heat therapy is helpful in increasing blood flow and oxygen to the contracted muscles that relaxes the muscles and ligaments among patients suffering from joint pain and other muscular pain.

The growth of global hot and cold therapy packs market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing adoption of non-pharmaceutical, non-invasive and non-surgical pain management therapies for chronic wounds, rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of patients suffering from chronic pain and others. However, the inability of these packs to offer optimum pain coverage is expected to hinder the growth of market. On the other hand, development of effective pain management hot and cold therapy packs are expected to provide market opportunity for players to invest and capitalize.

Top Leading companies like Cardinal Health, Inc., Breg, Inc., 3M Company, Medtronic Plc, Carex Health Brands, Medline Industries, Inc., Mentholatum Company, Halyard Health, Kobayakashi Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, and Pfizer, Inc.

The global hot and cold therapy packs market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, and end user. On the basis of type, the global hot and cold therapy packs market is segmented into therapy pads, gel packs, instant packs, bottle system, patches, wraps and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into accident, injury, mastitis, pain management and others.

