Comprehensive Report on Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 – Almac, Element Materials Technology Group, Eurofins Scientific, PPD Development, LP, Source BioScience, Intertek Group, Laboratory Corporation of America, BioReliance

Healthcare analytical testing services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 13.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 10.37 billion by 2027. The growing number of clinical trials will help in escalating the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market.

Healthcare analytical testing services are widely used by manufacturers of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical devices to support their drug development throughout the stages. These services support the development of drugs starting from the discovery through clinical development or clinical trials to commercial use.

The major players covered in the healthcare analytical testing services market report are Almac, Element Materials Technology Group Limited, Eurofins Scientific, PPD Development, LP, Source BioScience, Intertek Group plc, Laboratory Corporation of America, BioReliance Corporation, Charles River Laboratories, WuXi AppTec, Anacura, LGC Ltd, Medpace Hldgs, Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences, STERIS plc, Frontage Labs, Icon, Merck Group KGaA, and PPD, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Segmentation –

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content: Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

