Comprehensive Report on Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 – Almac, Element Materials Technology Group, Eurofins Scientific, PPD Development, LP, Source BioScience, Intertek Group, Laboratory Corporation of America, BioReliance
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market
Healthcare analytical testing services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 13.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 10.37 billion by 2027. The growing number of clinical trials will help in escalating the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market.
Healthcare analytical testing services are widely used by manufacturers of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical devices to support their drug development throughout the stages. These services support the development of drugs starting from the discovery through clinical development or clinical trials to commercial use.
The major players covered in the healthcare analytical testing services market report are Almac, Element Materials Technology Group Limited, Eurofins Scientific, PPD Development, LP, Source BioScience, Intertek Group plc, Laboratory Corporation of America, BioReliance Corporation, Charles River Laboratories, WuXi AppTec, Anacura, LGC Ltd, Medpace Hldgs, Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences, STERIS plc, Frontage Labs, Icon, Merck Group KGaA, and PPD, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Segmentation –
By Regional & Country Analysis
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Table of Content: Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
