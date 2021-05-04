Comprehensive Report on Foldable Furniture Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Impact Of Covid-19 Analysis

The foldable furniture market accounted to US$ 8.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14.4 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the foldable furniture market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. Asia Pacific led the Foldable Furniture Market in 2018 with a significant market share. In addition to rising population, several government measures for attracting investments in construction and infrastructural development is a major factor that is contributing to the growth of the market. The growing trend of urbanization is also anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the urbanization rate in China reached 59.6% in 2018, up by 1.1% points over that by the end of 2017. Asia Pacifc is followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and SAM. The US is the hub of innovations in North America with the presence of a large number of market players such as Kestell, Lifetime Products, Meco Corporation, Leggett & Platt, and La-Z-Boy. Large number of vendors are coming forward for offering technologically advanced foldable furniture; by Expand Furniture offers NYC space saving furniture that can be converted from sofa to bed, as well as table. Europe is the third-largest market for the global foldable furniture market. Major factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region include constant increase in population, availability of smaller living areas, and growing activities of repair and rehabilitation of infrastructure and interiors. In MEA, Rapid construction of hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, premium guest houses, office buildings, residential apartments and societies, shopping malls, and theatres in African cities is propelling the demand for foldable furniture in the market. The South American region also witnessed significant infrastructural development such as commercial complexes, educational institutions & universities, shopping malls, hospitals, and government offices.

The latest research report on the “Foldable Furniture Market– Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of Foldable Furniture Market for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in Foldable Furniture Market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on Foldable Furniture Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. Foldable Furniture Market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Foldable Furniture Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Foldable Furniture Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Foldable Furniture Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

