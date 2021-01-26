Comprehensive Report on Facial Recognition Technology Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2028

Facial Recognition Technology Market Analysis & Forecast 2020-2028:

Key Players:

NEC (Japan), Aware (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Ayonix Face Technologies (Japan), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Global Facial Recognition Technology Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Preventive Facial Recognition Technology Market Segmentation, By Type

2D Facial Recognition, 3D Facial Recognition, Thermal Face Recognition

Preventive Facial Recognition Technology Market Segmentation, By Applications

Security, Military, Medical, Financial Services, Other

Challenge: Facial occlusion and facial detection error

According to the National Institute for Standards and Technology (a federal agency), facial recognition systems misidentified people of color more often than white people. In the US, the error rate, along with other concerns, can create problems across some cities. For instance, Oakland and San Francisco have banned the use of facial recognition technology. Furthermore, big corporations such as Amazon, IBM, Google, and Microsoft have announced that they will not provide facial recognition technology to police departments until and unless specific regulations are in place to protect the data and minimize errors. This decision will push the federal government into adopting comprehensive legislation to regulate the use of this technology.

Finally, all aspects of the Facial Recognition Technology Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively.

