Comprehensive Report on Bra Market to Cross US$ 30, 087 Million by forecast year 2026 | Top Key Players- Coast Pad & Trim, Victorian Secrets, Curvy Kate

Global Bra market was valued at US$ 18,315.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 30,087.7 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The rise in the number of market players across the globe coupled with changing consumer preferences is expected to drive the market. Increasing disposable income and rising number of working women in developing countries is attracting consumers to opt for multiple varieties of bra instead of traditional ones.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global bra market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request a Sample Report @https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=224

Profiling Key Players: – Coast Pad & Trim, Victorian Secrets, Curvy Kate, ADORE ME, and American Eagle Outfitters amongst others.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global bra market is expected to reach US$ 30,087.7 million by 2027 owing to large number of market participants and increasing investments in improving their product quality.

Bra fabric segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for different types of fabrics with respect to consumer needs.

Geographically Europe held the largest market share in bra market in 2018. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing working population of women in the countries like India, China and many more.

Some of the players operating in the bra market are Victoria’s Secret, ADORE ME, HOUSE OF BARRE, JOCKEY and Karlee Smith amongst others.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=224

Bra Market Segmentation:-

By Type

Padded Bra

Non-Padded Bra

By Materials

Bra Cup Fabrics

Bra Fabrics

Brand Fabrics

Lining Fabric

Others

By Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty Store

Online Sale

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask for a Customized Report

@https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=224

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/