Comprehensive report on Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.43% From 2019 to 2027 and Reach US$ 102,670.0 Million by 2027

Growing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the ambulatory surgical centers market. The global ambulatory surgical centers market is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 72,569.6 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 102,670.0 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.43% over the forecast period.

Elderly population and the patients suffering from chronic diseases need continuous care at the remote locations, which generates demand for ambulatory surgical centers. Increasing number of joint related ailments and sports injury that require immediate outpatient care is one of the primary reasons behind ambulatory surgical centers market growth. Other factors responsible for growth are availability of favorable reimbursement policies in the developed economies, rising cases of trauma and accidents, and surge in average household income.

Key industry participants in the ambulatory surgical centers market are Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Physicians Endoscopy, The UK Center for Advanced Surgery (CAS), AMSURG (Envision Healthcare Solution), Covenant Surgical Partners (KKR), HCA Healthcare, SurgCenter Development, Surgery Partners, ASD Management, and Surgical Management Professionals among others.

According to estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), global population aged over 60 years expected to double from 12 to 20%, during 2015 to 2050. It is also projected that, old age population would account 2.0 Bn by 2050. A large section of old age population is visitor to one day healthcare centers, especially in countries such as U.S.A and UK. However, factors such as high cost of capital equipment and medical devices and affordability issues restrains Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market expansion across the globe.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of ambulatory surgical centers market. The market has been analyzed from the scope of demand as well as supply. The analysis of demand covers market revenue across regions and further also across all the major countries. The analysis of supply covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market (US$ Million) 2015-2027, By Specialty

Key Findings of the Report:

Physician only market segment held more than 50% of market share in 2018 and is estimated expand with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Physician only market growth is attributed to the quality of service offered in the physician owned centers. Moreover, convenience associated with it also augment its Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market growth.

Ophthalmology surgeries segment valued over US$ 12 billion in 2018, owing to high number of eye related disorder cases such as night blindness and cataract. Old age population are more vulnerable to eye disorders, hence the increase in ophthalmic diseases expected to favor segment growth.

Single specialty centers segment held 50% market share in 2018 and is anticipated to follow the trend over the projection timeframe. The need for specialized care in most of chronic diseases such as diabetes and respiratory disorders expected to propel segment market growth.

Treatment segment accounted for more than 70% of industry revenue share in 2018. The growth in the segment is due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for the minimally invasive surgeries.

In 2018, U.S. region in the ambulatory surgical centers market accounted for highest revenue share. Favorable demographics trends, and rising establishments of ambulatory surgical center (ASC) will propel segment growth. For instance, according to the article published in the Becker’s ASC review in the month of June 2019, more than 100 ASC’s were announced or established.

Partnership, collaboration, expansion and acquisition are some of the strategies adopted by companies to expand their reach and gain competitive advantage.

Key Market Segments of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market are:

By Surgery Otolaryngology Endoscopy Dental Ophthalmology Orthopedic Cardiovascular Neurology Plastic surgery Podiatry Obstetrics/gynecology Others



Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market By Service

Diagnosis Treatment



By Specialty

Single Specialty Multi Specialty



Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market By Ownership

Hospital only Physician only Corporation only Physician and hospital Physician and corporation Hospital and corporation



Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



