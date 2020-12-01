Comprehensive Report on AI in Fashion Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | Microsoft, IBM, Google, AWS, SAP, Facebook, Adobe, Oracle, Catchoom, Huawei, Wide Eyes, Intelistyle

AI in Fashion Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. It also provides market information in terms of development and its capacities.

The global AI in Fashion market is expected to Grow at Significant CAGR of +40% from 2020 to 2026.

The key growth factors for the market include customer demand for a personalized experience, the growing need for inventory management and the growing influence of social networks in the fashion industry. In addition, identify future fashion trends in advance with the analysis of customer buying behavior and the growth of rapid fashion retail to drive the adoption of artificial intelligence in fashion industry marketing to create many opportunities for Artificial intelligence providers in fashion solutions.

Some of the Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes:

Microsoft, IBM, Google, AWS, SAP, Facebook, Adobe, Oracle, Catchoom, Huawei, Vue.ai, Heuritech, Wide Eyes, FINDMINE, Intelistyle, Lily AI, Pttrns.ai, Syte, mode.ai, Stitch Fix.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global AI in Fashion market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the AI in Fashion market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global AI in Fashion Market Detail Segmentation:

Segmentation by Components:

Solution

Services

Segmentation by Category:

Apparel

Accessories

Footwear

Beauty and Cosmetics

Jewelry and Watches

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Product Recommendation

Product Search and Discovery

Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Virtual Assistants

Others

Regions Covered in the Global AI in Fashion Market Report 2020:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The cost analysis of the Global AI in Fashion Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. Other factors such as Supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Buyers of the report will also be exposed to a study on market positioning with factors such as target client, brand strategy, and price strategy taken into consideration.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the AI in Fashion market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the AI in Fashion market.

