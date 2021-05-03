Comprehensive Analysis of Global Personal Protective Equipment Market with Top Key players like Radians, Inc, Sioen Industries NV, Alpha Pro Tech, Lakeland Industries & MSA Safety

Personal Protective Equipment Market was valued at USD 53.40 in 2019 which is expected reach at USD 93.86 by 2027, at a CAGR 7.5%.

Personal protective equipment’s also referred as PPE. These are specially designed to protect people from hazardous such as electrical, chemical, physical, biohazardous, heat, and airborne particulate matter, accidents, or infections like COVID-19. Increase in awareness to prevent such hazardous as well as health and safety concerns will support the market growth over the forecast period.

The market overview section includes all aspects of the Personal Protective Equipment market, driving or restraining its expansion. As well as Boosters & constraints of the Personal Protective Equipment market have been studied. Strategic research methodologies were adopted for maintaining accuracy in results, obtained from primary & secondary research. Our skilled analysts scientifically investigated the compound annual growth rate and the approximate revenue the global Personal Protective Equipment market can generate over the forecast period.

High cost of specialized clothing is the major restraint which is expected to hamper the global personal protective equipment market. Also, increase in automation in end use industries will limit the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is segmented into type such as Head, Eye, & Face protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Protective Footwear, Fall Protection, Hand Protection, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Foods, Transportation, Mining, and Others.

Also, Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Honeywell International Inc., Radians, Inc, Sioen Industries NV, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Inc, MSA Safety Inc., Ansell Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Co., and E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Head, Eye, & Face protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Protective Footwear

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

Others

By End Use

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Foods

Transportation

Mining

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

