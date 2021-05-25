Comprehension: COVID-19 Impact analysis on the Global Astaxanthin Market

Market Overview

As per the Research Dive report, the global astaxanthin market is foreseen to observe substantial growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, key players, and regions. The performance of each player operating in the market is presented in the research report. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments of the market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global astaxanthin market is divided into four segments based on source, product, application, and region. The natural sub-segment of the source segment, softgel sub-segment of the product segment, and nutraceutical sub-segment of the application segment is at a dominant position in the market.

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of source, the global market is divided into the following:

Natural

Synthetic

Among these, the natural sub-segment is expected to grab a leading market share during the forecast period, 2019–2026. This is mainly owing to the growing demand for natural astaxanthin supplements due to rising health awareness among people across the world.

On the basis of product, the global market is divided into the following:

Dried Algae Meal

Oil

Softgel

Liquid

Others

Among these, the softgel sub-segment is foreseen to be the highest growth during the forecast period, 2019–2026. This is mainly because astaxanthin softgels are in a more stable form than liquids and tablets.

On the basis of application, the global market is divided into the following:

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Aquaculture and Animal Feed

Others

Among these, the nutraceutical sub-segment is foreseen to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, 2019–2026. This is mainly owing to the growing use of astaxanthin as raw materials in nutraceuticals due to antioxidant properties, low side effects, and high nutritional value of astaxanthin.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into the following:

Europe UK Germany Spain Italy France Rest of Europe

North America Canada S. Mexico



Asia-Pacific South Korea Japan China Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Argentina Brazil Rest of LAMEA



Among these, the Asia Pacific region market is anticipated to observe accelerated growth from 2019 to 2026. This is mainly owing to the growing health disorders and increasing demand for health supplements in this region.

Key Players

FENCHEM

Beijing Gingko Group

I.D.-Parry (India) Limited

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Heliae Development, LLC

Cyanotech Corporation

Algatech LTD

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

DSM

