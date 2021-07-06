Comprehension 2021: Future Business Scope with immense opportunity in Cellular M2M Market

The concept of communication has evolved dramatically from the last decade due to faster internet speed, launch of apps like WhatsApp, and development of trendy smartphones. Cellular M2M is another method of raising the bar of modern-day communication networks.

What is Cellular M2M?

Cellular M2M is a mode of communication, in which cellular networks transmit data over a long distance. Cellular networks permit machines to exchange data with other machines, services, and applications running in the cloud software. Further, M2M stands for machine-to-machine communication, without any human interaction or interference. Some examples of M2M are serial connection, wireless communication in IoT (Internet of Things), and power line connection (PLC).

Machine-to-machine communications can be set up over WAN (Wide Area Network) and facilitated by cellular networks like mobiles. Apart from this, the three key components that maintain the flow of M2M communication are sensors that gather and transmit data, a wireless network for data exchange, and internet-connected servers for data analysis and action.

Furthermore, cellular M2M is considered one of the fastest-growing technologies in the market, as this has the power to connect millions of devices under a single network system. According to a report published by Research Dive, the global cellular M2M market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 20.5% during the 2020-2027 timeframe.

The connected devices comprise medical equipment and vending machines to buildings and vehicles. Anything that consists of control technology or sensor can be connected to a wireless network. Cellular M2M networks are quite similar to WAN or LAN networks, but unlike LAN/WAN they are utilized to channelize communication between sensors, machines, and controls.

What are the Applications of Cellular M2M?

Cellular M2M connectivity continues to expand in today’s time and one can rely on this network for speed, power, range, and quantity of data to be transferred. Some of the prominent applications of cellular M2M are as follows:

1.Automatic Meter Reading (AMR):

Automatic meter reading gathers diagnostic, consumption, and status data from energy or water metering devices and transfers it to the central database for billing, maintenance problems, data analysis, and troubleshooting. Further, AMR technology falls into the category of mobile or network technologies that are based on radio frequency, telephony platforms, and power line transmissions.

2.Vending Machine Monitoring:

Vending machine monitoring is capable of sales transactions, maintain stock levels & ingredient levels, send alarms during stock shortages & crimes, and sustain vending temperature. The data acquired via vending machine monitoring is transmitted to a central host and sent through a computer system. Furthermore, communication channels for vending machines are wireless networks. The common form of technology used is a GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications)/GPRS (General Packet Radio Service) router or a cellular GSM/GPRS modem connected via an RS-232 interface that offers connectivity to the wireless networks.

3.3G or 4G Network:

Cellular M2M plays a crucial role in maintaining connectivity by customizing cellular 3G or 4G data services. Cellular M2M coupled with 3G or 4G network is better than 2G due to the following reasons:

Flexible installation: Easy to mount, durable, and built with aluminum and steel.

Backward compatibility: Software that functions with 2G cellular modems does not need replacement during up-gradation to 3G or 4G networks.

Broad coverage: 3G and 4G networks provide vast cellular coverage nearly everywhere.

Easy replacement and configuration of cellular modems or gateways.

4.Home Appliances

Cellular M2M connectivity is estimated to boost the performance of IoT-based home appliances and take it to the next level. For example, companies such as Samsung and LG are en route to unveil smart home services and appliances to assure an advanced way of life. Furthermore, an M2M enabled washing machine is capable of sending alerts on the owners’ smartphones or other smart devices once it’s completed with drying or washing. Also, a smart refrigerator can automatically order groceries from online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, if its inventory is depleted. There are numerous such examples of home appliances that can do wonders with the aid of cellular M2M connectivity and improve the quality of living for the residents.

5.Healthcare Device Management:

The cellular M2M network has the potential to create opportunities in the healthcare sector as well. Hospitals can easily automate processes with the help of M2M technology for providing the highest level of treatments. For example, if a patient’s vital signs drop below normal level then an M2M linked life support system can automatically offer additional care and supply oxygen until a healthcare professional arrives. Furthermore, cellular M2M is designed to offer services at homes instead of in clinics or hospitals. For instance, devices with an M2M network can track down an elderly or frail person’s movement, detect if the person has fallen, and notify the healthcare professional about the situation. Moreover, asset tracking is another vital feature of cellular M2M, where equipment is located quickly in hospitals during life and death situations.

How has Covid-19 Pandemic Affected the Global Cellular M2M Market?

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to massive health as well as financial crises across the globe, due to which several organizations have stopped spending on research and development related to cellular M2M networks.

This aspect is considered as the main reason for the downfall of the cellular M2M market during the Covid-19 mayhem.

Cellular M2M mode of communication is an exceptional way of wireless connectivity. If one thinks out of the box then several other modes of applications such as mining, fossil fuel extractions, and robotics can also be a part of the cellular machine-to-machine network.

