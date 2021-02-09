Compounding Pharmacies Market Is Projected To Reach 6943.4 Million US$ By 2026 |Key Players, Market Dynamics, And Forecast.
The Compounding Pharmacies Market Was Valued at 4864.87 million US$ in 2019 and Is Projected to Reach 6943.4 million US$ By 2026, At A CAGR of 5.2 percentage During the Forecast Period. In This Study, 2019 Has Been Considered as The Base and 2020 to 2026 as the Forecast Period to Estimate the Market Size for Compounding Pharmacies Market.
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the product value chain and sales distribution channel will be presented as well. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Compounding Pharmacies Market
The Compounding Pharmacies Market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.
By Product Type:
1. Oral Medication
2. Topical Medication
3. Mouthwashes
4. Suppositories
5. Injectables
6. Others
By Compounding Type:
1. Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)
2. Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)
3. Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)
4. Others
By Sterility:
1. Sterile
2. Non-Sterile
By Pharmacy Type:
1. 503A Pharmacy
2. 503B Pharmacy
By Therapeutic Area:
1. Hormone Replacement Therapy
2. Pain Management
3. Dermatology
4. Oncology
5. Hematology
6. Dental
7. Others
Major Companies Present in the market
Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Fagron NV, Advanced Pharma (Avella Specialty Pharmacy), SCA Pharma, KRS Global Biotechnology Inc, Fresenius Kabi Global, PharMEDium Services LLC, Cantrell Drug Company, Clinigen Group, Smith Caldwell Drug Store, Institutional Pharmacy Solutions, Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Pentec Health, McGuff Compounding Pharmacies Services, Inc.
Table of contents
- Introduction
1.1. Market Scope and Segmental Definition
1.2. Assumptions & Limitation
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach & Data Sources
2.2. Forecasting Model
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Top Line Market Estimation
3.2. Future Outlook
4. Market Forces
4.1. Key Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
4.2. Industry Trends
5. Market Outlook (Current size & future market estimates)
5.1. By Product Type:
5.1.1 Oral Medication
5.1.2. Topical Medication
5.1.3. Mouthwashes
5.1.4. Suppositories
5.1.5. Injectables
5.1.6. Others
5.2 By Compounding Type:
5.2.1. Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)
5.2.2. Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)
5.2.3. Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)
5.2.4. Others
5.3. By Sterility:
5.3.1. Sterile
5.3.2. Non-Sterile
5.4.By Pharmacy Type:
5.4.1. 503A Pharmacy
5.4.2. 503B Pharmacy
5.5. By Therapeutic Area:
5.5.1. Hormone Replacement Therapy
5.5.2. Pain Management
5.5.3. Dermatology
5.5.4. Oncology
5.5.5. Hematology
5.6. Dental
5.6.1. Others
6. Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates)
6.1. Pediatric
6.2. Adult
6.3. Geriatric
6.4. Veterinary
7. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)
7.1. U.S.
8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Share/Market Ranking Analysis
8.2. Competitive Market Scenario (New Product Innovations, Key Strategic Moves & Partnerships, Start-ups Ecosystem)
9. Company Profiles
Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation
