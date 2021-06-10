Compound Management Market Sky-High Revenue of US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 Market Top Leading Player: Biosero Inc., Evotec, Icagen, Inc., Wuxi Apptec, TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, BioAscent

The global Compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several government funding for drug discovery, collaboration between companies for use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of drug discovery. The growth is driven by factors such as the rising growth in biobanking segment.

Compound Management Market Top Leading Vendors:-

· Tecan Trading AGHamilton Company

· TTP Labtech

· Frontier Scientific Services

· Biosero Inc.

· Evotec

· Icagen, Inc.

· Wuxi Apptec

· TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

· BioAscent

Global Compound Management Market – By Product & Services

Compound/Sample Management Products

Instruments Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Software

Services

Global Compound Management Market – By Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples

Global Compound Management Market – By Application

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Biobanking

Global Compound Management Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

On the geographical front, the global Compound Management Market is classified into Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. The leading region of this global market and the region which is projected to continue its dominance over the forthcoming years is given in the study. The key driving force behind the growth of this market in the near future is also presented.

This Compound Management Market report deals with the present scenario of the global market. It has been accumulated through a couple of research methodologies such as primary and secondary research. The global data has been observed through industry-specific analysis tools like SWOT and Porter’s five techniques. This informative data has been gathered through reliable sources such as press releases, websites, interviews, and statistical surveys.

The competitive landscape of Compound Management Market is described by profiling leading key players across several regions. Different models have been studied by analysts, which helps to identify the risks and challenges in front of the businesses. Apart from this, it offers applicable data of various key segments and sub-segments of the market.

Table of Contents: Global Compound Management Market Research Report 2021-2028

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Market Competition by Vendors

Chapter 4: Global Sales, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Compound Management Market Analysis by Regions

