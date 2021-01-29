Compound Feeds and Additives Market Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2026

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Compound Feeds and Additives Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Hi-Pro Feeds LP, Kent Corporation, Alltech., Prestage Farms., Mercer Milling Company, Inc., Kalmbach Media Co., Tyson Foods, Inc., Alan Ritchey, Inc., LMF FEEDS, INCORPORATED, Star Milling, White Oak Mills, The Wenger Group, Orangeburg Milling Company, Cargill, Incorporated., Purina Animal Nutrition LLC. and others.

Compound feed is a mixture of various raw materials and food additives that are blended and mixed to meet the specific requirements of animals. The ingredients commonly combined include poultry meal, meat and bone meal, grains, brans, soybean meal, corn, rice, etc. in a proper proportion to get the required nutrition content.

Feed additive is a supplement that is prepared for farm animals, in order to provide them with sufficient nutrient content. They improve the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, and improve the nutrition content that is to be derived.

By Type (Pellets Feeds & Additives, Powder Feeds & Additives, Liquid Feeds & Additives, Others),

Compound Feed (Cattle Feed, Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Aqua Feed, Pet Food),

Feed Additives Types (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers),

Application (Poultry, Pig, Ruminant, Others)

In July, 2018, De Heus acquired compound feed plant in Serbia. With this new plant in Serbia, De Heus would strengthen and magnify its leading position in the market, meeting the high demand for quality cattle, poultry and pig feeds. This purchase would pave the way for DeHeus to prosper in its business expanding their business lines and better meeting the demand of consumers.

In October, 2017, Integral Animal Nutrition, a cattle feed producer company was taken over by Cargill, an American agribusiness company. This purchase is a path towards the growth of its beef business in Brazil and a step to make their supply chain more powerful. They would be able to better serve their customers by providing new and innovative solutions.

