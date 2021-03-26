Compostable Plastic Packaging Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2027

Compostable Plastic Packaging Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: SK chemicals.; BASF SE; KANEKA CORPORATION; Eco Friendly Product – NTIC; FKuR Kunststoff GmbH; NatureWorks LLC; SOLTECT; Danimer Scientific; Green Dot Bioplastics Inc; BIOTEC; GRABIO GREENTECH CORPORATION; Minima; Novamont S.p.A.; Cardia Bioplastic Ltd.; Clearwater Paper Corporation; Smurfit Kappa; Mondi; Stora Enso; Kruger Inc.; Perstorp; among other domestic and global players

Compostable plastic packaging industry will hit an expected size of USD 16.88 billion by 2027, thus tracking this growth at a rate of 18.20 percent for the 2020 to 2027 forecast period. Compostable plastic packaging market report analyses the growth which is currently rising due to people’s understanding regarding the benefits of environmentally friendly goods.

The growing demand of the sustainable packaging, rising applications from various industries such as food and beverages, personal care, and others, increasing awareness among the people regarding the adoption of compostable packaging solutions are some of the insightful factors which will likely to uplift the growth of the compostable plastic packaging market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, surging levels of investment on research and development activities along with technological advancement which will further bring various opportunities that will led to the growth of the compostable plastic packaging market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of product along with availability of affordable substitutes which will likely to impede the growth of the compostable plastic packaging market in the above mentioned forecast period. Limited availability of the product will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Conducts Overall COMPOSTABLE PLASTIC PACKAGING Market Segmentation:

By Material Type (PBAT, PBS, PLA, PHA, Starch Blends, Others),

Application (Bags, Pouches, Boxes, Bottles, Cups, Trays, Plates and Bowls, Others),

End-User Industry (Food Service, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Homecare, Healthcare, Others)

The countries covered in the compostable plastic packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the compostable plastic packaging market due to the prevalence of various manufacturing companies along with increasing number of research activities in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the growth of the retail sector in the region.

