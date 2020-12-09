Compostable Food Service Packaging Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Biosphere Industries, LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc., Eco-Products, Inc

Being an excellent and defined market research report, Compostable Food Service Packaging Market report serves as a backbone for the business when it is about thriving in the competition. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. To craft this market report in an outstanding manner, most up-to-date and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized so that client achieves maximum benefits.

Compostable food service packaging market is expected to reach USD 33.11 million by 2027 growing at a rate of 7.90%in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing awareness about the negative impact of plastics and increasing adoption of foodservice disposables are the factors which will drive the growth of this market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Biosphere Industries, LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc., Eco-Products, Inc., Genpak, BioBag Americas, Inc, International Paper., Novolex, Dart Container Corporation, Good Start Packaging, Be Green Packaging LLC, ecoenclose.com, Huhtamäki, Georgia-Pacific., WestRock Company, Virosac., BioGreen, Elevate Packaging., vegware, among other players domestic and global.

Compostable materials are usually similar to the biodegradable materials. A compostable packaging material is made from organic material and contains no plastic. Compostable packaging materials consist of starch based packing peanuts that can be dissolved in water and added to composts for safe disposal.

Increasing number of foodservice establishments and rising adoption of sustainable materials will accelerate the demand for the growth. Growing demand from various end- users will accelerate the market growth. Growing number of international chain café is also expected to impact the market growth. Advancement and development in the packaging industry will also drive the market growth. On the other hand, environmental benefits of compostable food service packaging will also create new opportunities for this market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Conducts Overall COMPOSTABLE FOOD SERVICE PACKAGING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Packaging Type (Plates, Trays, Bowls, Cups, Clamshell, Cutlery, Pouches & Sachets, Others),

Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Others),

End- User (Chain Restaurants, Non- Chain Restaurants, Chain Café, Non- Chain Café, Delivery Catering, Independent Sellers & Kiosks, Other)

The countries covered in the compostable food service packaging market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

