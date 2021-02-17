Compostable Food Service Packaging Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the compostable food service packaging report are Biosphere Industries, LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc., Eco-Products, Inc., Genpak, BioBag Americas, Inc, International Paper., Novolex, Dart Container Corporation, Good Start Packaging, Be Green Packaging LLC, ecoenclose.com, Huhtamäki, Georgia-Pacific., WestRock Company, Virosac., BioGreen, Elevate Packaging., vegware, among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Compostable food service packaging market is expected to reach USD 33.11 million by 2027 growing at a rate of 7.90%in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing awareness about the negative impact of plastics and increasing adoption of foodservice disposables are the factors which will drive the growth of this market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Compostable materials are usually similar to the biodegradable materials. A compostable packaging material is made from organic material and contains no plastic. Compostable packaging materials consist of starch based packing peanuts that can be dissolved in water and added to composts for safe disposal.

Increasing number of foodservice establishments and rising adoption of sustainable materials will accelerate the demand for the growth. Growing demand from various end- users will accelerate the market growth. Growing number of international chain café is also expected to impact the market growth. Advancement and development in the packaging industry will also drive the market growth. On the other hand, environmental benefits of compostable food service packaging will also create new opportunities for this market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Compostable food service packaging Market Scope and Market Size

Compostable food service packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, material and end- users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Compostable food service packaging market on the basis of packaging type is segmented into plates, trays, bowls, cups, clamshell, cutlery, pouches & sachets, and others.

Based on material, the compostable food service packaging market is divided into plastic, paper & paperboard, and other. The plastic segment is further divided into Polylactic acid, HLA, PBS, Polybutylene adipate terephthalate, starch blends, and other. The paper & paperboard segment is categorized into coated unbleached, molded fiber, and other.

By Packaging Type (Plates, Trays, Bowls, Cups, Clamshell, Cutlery, Pouches & Sachets, Others),

Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Others),

End- User (Chain Restaurants, Non- Chain Restaurants, Chain Café, Non- Chain Café, Delivery Catering, Independent Sellers & Kiosks, Other)

The countries covered in the compostable food service packaging market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia- Pacific is expected to dominate the compostable food service packaging market because of increasing population and rising awareness among population about the advantages of composite packaging,

