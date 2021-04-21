Composites Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

The global Composites market is expected to reach USD 146.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising demand for lightweight materials in defense, aerospace and automotive industries.

Composites are lightweight when compared to most woods, metals, and alloys, which is an essential requirement for automobiles and aerospace industries since reducing the weight reduces the amount of fuel it needs and increases the speeds of the automobiles and aircraft. Furthermore, composites are also resistant to damage from weather, temperature changes, and harsh chemicals along with being non-corrosive. For instance, composites can be a good choice where chemicals are handled or stored.

The research report further studies the growth driving and restraining factors impacting the regional market and competitive landscape of the business sphere. The study also offers deeper insights into the challenges and hurdles the established companies and new entrants might face in the Composites industry.

Composites Market Size – USD 88.44 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Growing applications in the automotive and transportation industry.

Key companies in the market include:

Owens Corning, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, SGL Group, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Huntsman International LLC., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Hexion, E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co., Weyerhaeuser Company, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation and Jushi Group Co., Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Composites Market on the basis of resin type, product type, industry vertical, process, and region:

Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Thermosetting Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

Others

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Polymer Matrix Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Others (Aramid fiber composites, etc.)

Metal Matrix Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Pultrusion Process

Layup Process

Filament Winding

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Resin Transfer Molding

Others (Automated fiber placement, automated tape laying, etc.)

Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Construction & Infrastructure

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The segmentation section offers pivotal insights into revenue generated as well as volume estimations for each product type and application. The report also offers projections about the product or application segment expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It also highlights the trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain.

Major Points Covered in the Report:

The report includes a vast range of points including major players in the global as well as domestic and private players that are engaged in various aspects of the supply chain. These include raw material suppliers, equipment and machinery manufacturers, suppliers, end users, traders and vendors, and distributors etc.

It also includes complete profiles of companies along with financials, production capacity, sales volume, sales revenue, gross, gross margin, consumption, revenue growth rate, import, export, supply, strategies for growth, and technological developments.

The various factors driving market growth along with rationale and supporting information, as well as restraints to market growth are also provided in a similar manner. In addition, the report offers insights into potential revenue opportunities and threats in regions and countries, as well as government support and funding that can aid in expansion of market footprint and revenue growth going ahead.

Data and information of major players in the market are provided on the basis of region, type, application, end use, etc., and this can be further customized as per specific requirement or need.

SWOT analysis is also provided to offer a clearer understanding and identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to business competition.

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What is the expected yearly or CAGR of the global Composites market during the forecast period? Which regional segment is expected to account for highest or lowest revenue share in the global Composites market? What are the primary driving factors for growth of the global Composites market? What are the challenges and restraints faced by prominent and established players as well as new entrants in the global Composites market? Which trends (current and future) are likely to offer promising growth prospects in the next few years? How competitive is the landscape of the global Composites market currently as well as ahead? What are the key driving factors for revenue growth of each segment in regional or the global Composites market? How has the COVID-19 impacted growth of the market? Which latest trends are expected to offer potential growth prospects in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and leading players. Kindly get in touch with us to know more, and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

