Composites Market 2021: Global Dynamics, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trend and Demand, Forecast To 2027 Composites Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, Other Fiber Composites); Resin Type (Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites); Manufacturing Process (Layup Process, Filament Winding Process, Injection Molding Process, Pultrusion Process, Compression Molding Process, Resin Transfer Molding Process, Other Processes); Application (Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, Wind Energy, Construction and Infrastructure, Pipes and Tanks, Marine, Other Applications) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Composites are created by two or more artificial or natural components. Usually, the composite material has enhanced physical and chemical properties than ingredient component which provide structural rigidity to the composites. These composites have features such as low weight, stiffness, and strength, low coefficient of expansion, resistance against fatigue, ease in manufacturing complex shapes, simple repair of damaged structures, resistance to corrosion, etc. Processes such as filament winding, pultrusion, etc. are applied in making of composites. Composite materials like plywood, fiber-reinforced polymer, ceramic matrix composites, etc. are widely utilized in industries such as transportation, aerospace & defense, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand for glass fiber reinforced composite pipes in sewage and water management, oil & gas industry will drive the demand for composites market. The rapid increase in the lightweight material for transportation industry will further result in the growth of demand for composites market. Predominantly, issues pertaining to recycling of composites and high manufacturing cost may hamper the growth of the composites market. However, the emergence of the electric vehicle will create some opportunities for the composites market in the automotive industry.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Composites Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the composites market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, application, and region. The composites market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading composites market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, application. On the basis of fiber type, the composites market is segmented into carbon fiber composites, glass fiber composites, other fiber composites. On the basis of resin type, the composites market is segmented into thermoset composites, thermoplastic composites. On the basis of manufacturing process, the composites market is segmented into layup process, filament winding process, injection molding process, pultrusion process, compression molding process, resin transfer molding process, other processes. On the basis of application, the composites market is segmented into transportation, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, wind energy, construction & infrastructure, pipes & tanks, marine, other applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the composites market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The composites market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the composites market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the composites market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the composites market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from composites market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for composites in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the composites market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the composites market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co.

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman International LLC.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

SGL Group

Solvay

Teijin Limited

