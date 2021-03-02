Composite Surfacing Films Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2026

The Composite Surfacing Films market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2015 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Composite Surfacing Films Market Forecast:

Post pandemic, the market Is expected to rebound from 2021 onwards posting a modest CAGR till 2026. Disruption in the supply chain, delays in B737 Max approval, a hefty decline in the production of automotive and rails; halt in the construction activities and production of consumer goods are some key pandemic-related factors affecting the market health severely. Stratview Research reckons that the market is expected to recoup in the next five years with a healthy CAGR to reach a value of US$ 7.1 billion in 2026.

The market forecast is arrived at after conducting scenario analysis. The global forecast will include market size for three different scenarios: Pessimistic, Most-likely, and Optimistic. The scenario analysis will help the stakeholders and market players to plan their market spending and budgeting for the short- to medium-term strategy period.

Note: The report will be updated for the forecast period of 2021 – 2026 and will incorporate the impact of COVID-19.

Key Players :

The key composite textile manufacturing companies are Owens Corning, China Jushi Co., Ltd., SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, Toray Industries, Inc., Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Group, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd., and Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC).

Composite Surfacing Films Market Segment Analysis:

The report has segmented the market in 5 ways. The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market attractiveness analysis helps the market participants to prioritize the sales and marketing activities to reap benefits from the attractive segments and increase market share and revenues.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into woven textiles, woven yarn, multi-axials, and Continuous Strand Mat (CSM)/Continuous Filament Mat (CFM). Woven yarn is expected to remain the most dominant product type in the market. There is a huge dominance of woven yarn in the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry, primarily used for making PCB laminates.

COVID-19 IMPACT

The COVID-19 outbreak recorded a massive downturn in the composite textiles market, wrecking the hopes of another successful year in 2020. Nevertheless, the long-term scenario still seems lucrative, backed by strong industry fundamentals coupled with the stakeholders’ unmatched ability to strive through the crisis. The composite textiles market is likely to follow suit, moving parallelly with the industry’s rebound, experiencing a gradual rejuvenation in the demand from 2021 onwards. The sudden outburst of COVID-19 has panicked the market players, bringing in unsought changes in the business.

Composite Surfacing Films Market Competitive Landscape:

The Composite Surfacing Films report benchmarks the major competitors on critical parameters, some of which are mentioned below:

Revenues from the Composite Surfacing Films market

Geographic presence

Products launches and innovation

Market Share

Strategic alliances

Product & Geographic alignment with the market

Regional dominance of the competitors

The Composite Surfacing Films market report is the outcome of rigorous analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Thousands of articles, whitepapers, reports, and millions of data are analysed to drive meaningful insights about the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain important insights which are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

