Composite Laminates Market: Global INdustry Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Composite Laminates market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2015 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Composite Laminates Market Forecast:

Post pandemic, the market Is expected to rebound from 2021 onwards posting a modest CAGR till 2026. Changing lifestyle trends, expected increase in outdoor participation, and expected recovery in global GDP, are the major factors that will help major industries to recover during the forecast period. Apart from them, increasing penetration of composite laminates into various end-use industries owing to its excellent benefits is likely to propel the overall five-year growth (CAGR) at a healthy rate, taking the market to the value of US$ 1.0 billion in 2025, imprinting healthy growth opportunities for the market participants as well as investors in the long run.

The market forecast is arrived at after conducting scenario analysis. The global forecast will include market size for three different scenarios: Pessimistic, Most-likely, and Optimistic. The scenario analysis will help the stakeholders and market players to plan their market spending and budgeting for the short- to medium-term strategy period.

Note: The report will be updated for the forecast period of 2021 – 2026 and will incorporate the impact of COVID-19.

Key Players :

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, composite laminates suppliers, distributors, tier players, OEMs, RV manufacturers, and government and local authorities. The key players in the composite laminates market are Crane Composites, LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Stabilit {America, Europa, and Suisse}, Brianza Plastica S.p.A., Vetroresina SpA, U.S. Liner Company (Uslco), Optiplan GmbH, Panolam Industries International, Inc., and Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics Inc.

Composite Laminates Market Segment Analysis:

The report has segmented the market in 5 ways. The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market attractiveness analysis helps the market participants to prioritize the sales and marketing activities to reap benefits from the attractive segments and increase market share and revenues.

COVID-19 IMPACT

The composite laminates market declined over the past five years (2014-2019), majorly due to the decline in the North American RV’s shipments due to the impact of the US-Sino Trade war in 2018-2019 and industrial recession in 2014-2015. While the market was looking for a recovery in the year 2020, the pandemic deepened the existing market challenges, such as declining shipment trends of RVs, especially in North America. A huge decline in construction activities due to the lockdown in several countries has further propagated the worsening market conditions. Also, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF), there will be an estimated cumulative loss of US$ 9 trillion in the global economy for the year 2020 and 2021, a key indicator that signposts huge impact on the growth of the major end-use industries including building & construction and recreational vehicles.

Composite Laminates Market Competitive Landscape:

The Composite Laminates report benchmarks the major competitors on critical parameters, some of which are mentioned below:

Revenues from the Composite Laminates market

Geographic presence

Products launches and innovation

Market Share

Strategic alliances

Product & Geographic alignment with the market

Regional dominance of the competitors

The Composite Laminates market report is the outcome of rigorous analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Thousands of articles, whitepapers, reports, and millions of data are analysed to drive meaningful insights about the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain important insights which are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

