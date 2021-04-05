Completion Equipment & Services Market Precise Outlook- Schlumberger Ltd, Baker Hughes Inc. a GE Company, Superior Energy Services, Halliburton Company

The Completion Equipment & Services market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Completion Equipment & Services Market with its specific geographical regions.

The total wells completed globally is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.83%, by 2025.

The completion equipment & services market recovered in 2017 on account of increase in drilling activity, especially in the US. With shale gas being commercially profitable for the North American region, the exploration & production activities have been increasing at a rapid pace in the region, thus driving the demand for well completion equipment & services. High drilled but uncompleted (DUC) well count in the US is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950799/completion-equipment-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

Market By Top Companies:

Schlumberger Ltd, Baker Hughes Inc. a GE Company, Superior Energy Services, Halliburton Company, Nabors Industries Ltd, NCS Multistage LLC, Nine Energy Services Inc, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., FTS International Inc., Weatherford International PLC, Welltec A/S

Industry Research Coverage

Increasing Demand from Offshore Sector

– The offshore oil and gas industry is moving toward deeper waters, owing to declining shallow water reserves. The situation has resulted in growing distance from shore to the offshore platform.

– The deepwater oil breakeven prices have dropped by almost 30% during 2014-2017. The drop in oil prices was mainly driven by a change in operators policy to focus on cost cuttings. The average breakeven oil prices for deepwater projects are below USD 50 per barrel as of 2018.

– Due to the higher oil prices and lower breakeven prices, major operators, like Equinor SA, Shell PLC, and Exxon Mobil amongst others, have announced plans to invest in a number of deepwater projects. Owing to this development, the offshore oil and gas industry spending improved significantly, particularly during the second half of 2018.

– Brazil is one of the largest markets for deepwater oil and gas projects. The Brazilian oil and gas market is driven by successful regulatory changes and improving financials. The Brazilian government is aiming 2 MMb/d of additional oil production by 2027, mostly from deepwater areas. The country is expected to sanction 10 FPSOs, highest in the world, during 2019-2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The major companies in the global completion equipment & services market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Weatherford International PLC, and Baker Hughes, a GE company.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950799/completion-equipment-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Completion Equipment & Services Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Completion Equipment & Services (2020-2025)

─Global Completion Equipment & Services Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Completion Equipment & Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Completion Equipment & Services Market Analysis by Application

─Global Completion Equipment & Services Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Completion Equipment & Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Completion Equipment & Services Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Completion Equipment & Services report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Completion Equipment & Services product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com