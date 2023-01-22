Complete list of objectives and rewards

The Dirge of Bilqis is an extended quest sequence in Genshin Impression stuffed with quite a few targets and duties. Vacationers should full Golden Slumber to unlock it. The sequence has one other 4 quests for them to finish, which embrace the next:

Misplaced within the Sands An Introduction to Indoor Archaeology The Secret of Al-Ahmar Goals Beneath the Searing Sand

As soon as these 4 are full, then The Dirge of Bilqis sequence might be unlocked, that means that Vacationers can now do:

Knowledge Has Constructed Her Home, She Has Hewn Out Her Seven Pillars

The Temple The place Sand Flows Like Tears

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half I

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half II

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half III

The Everlasting Dream, Ever Lush

Finishing all of them ought to take gamers a number of hours.

Genshin Impression information: The Dirge of Bilqis

Knowledge Has Constructed Her Home, She Has Hewn Out Her Seven Pillars

Knowledge Has Constructed Her Home, She Has Hewn Out Her Seven Pillars is the primary quest in The Dirge of Bilqis to do. It primarily includes gamers:

Going to the Tanit Camps. Speaking to Aderfi, Masseira, Yufen, and Babel. Helping Yuften and Jeht. Returning to Yuften and delivering some items to Aderfi. Converse to Jeht.

The method is fairly simple and should not be a problem for many gamers. Those that full this quest will get the next rewards:

30 Primogems

200 Journey EXP

20 Sumeru Popularity EXP

20,000 Mora

Two Hero’s Wits

The Temple The place Sand Flows Like Tears ought to now be unlocked.

The Temple The place Sand Flows Like Tears

This quest is the place The Dirge of Bilqis begins to eat up a ton of time with a number of targets. Your duties listed here are primarily the next:

Go to Gurabad’s outskirts. Activate a number of units as you trek by means of the temple. Proceed exploring the ruins. Speak to Jeht. Defeat the Primal Assemble. Acquire the Jinni within the Magic Bottle. Depart the world and speak to the messenger. Undergo the Pairidaeza Canyon, speak to some extra NPCs, and defeat the Eremites. Examine some Eremite camps. Return to Babel, Azariq, and Jeht.

The Jinni within the Magic Bottle is beneficial for exploring some components of the Desert of Hadramaveth. Nevertheless, it’s essential get some upgrades for it to achieve extra areas. Fortunately, finishing extra of The Dirge of Bilqis will give gamers 4 of the six ranges in that gadget.

Genshin Impression gamers will get the next rewards for finishing The Temple The place Sand Flows Like Tears:

50 Primogems

400 Journey EXP

20 Sumeru Popularity EXP

40,000 Mora

Two Hero’s Wits

Six Mystic Enhancement Ores

The following quest ought to now be unlocked so that you can full in Genshin Impression.

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half I

Vacationers ought to count on the next targets right here:

Speak to Jeht, Azariq, and Babel. Go to the internal depths of the Everlasting Oasis. Defeat the enemies there and enter Mt. Damavand. Discover the Eremite camp there and go additional into Mt. Damavand. Work together with the mysterious mechanisms. Proceed exploring the ruins Get the following improve for the Jinni within the Magic Bottle. Proceed exploring the ruins and activate extra mechanisms. Return to Jeht and her crew.

You’re going to get the next for finishing this a part of The Dirge of Bilqis quest sequence:

50 Primogems

450 Journey EXP

50,000 Mora

5 Hero’s Wits

4 Mystic Enhancement Ores

Half II ought to now be accessible in Genshin Impression.

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half II

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half II is one other lengthy quest to do –

Go to the place Azariq instructed you to go to. Enter the machine wreckage and activate the large machine’s power system. Activate the machine from the management cabin. Verify the machine’s situation and speak to Azariq. Restore energy to the left arm and discover by means of the machine’s arm. Activate the traditional mechanism. Go to Mt. Damavand and probe for some time. Get the third degree for the Jinni within the Magic Bottle. Proceed exploring. Defeat two Primal Constructs, 5 Electro Fungi, and two Grounded Geoshrooms. Depart and speak to Jekt. Return to the floor.

These are the rewards for Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half II for Genshin Impression gamers to acquire:

50 Primogems

450 Journey EXP

50,000 Mora

5 Hero’s Wits

4 Mystic Enhancement Ores

There are solely two quests left for Genshin Impression gamers to finish in The Dirge of Bilqis sequence.

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half III

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half III is the penultimate quest in The Dirge of Bilqis sequence in Genshin Impression. Here’s what you do in it:

Go to the pilot cabin to drive the traditional machine. Verify on the machine’s situation. Destroy three rocks. Depart and defeat Azariq. Escape and burn the machine. Defeat Aderfi and the Fatui. Verify what these enemies dropped and return to the machine. Discover the tunnel for a number of targets. Get the fourth degree of the Jinni within the Magic Bottle. Defeat two Primal Constructs, one Consecrated Flying Serpent, and two Flying Serpents. Defeat Ferigees close to the Crystal Goblet. Activate the elevator and attempt to attain the Everlasting Oasis.

Listed here are the rewards for finishing Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half III –

50 Primogems

400 Journey EXP

20 Sumeru Popularity EXP

50,000 Mora

Three Hero’s Wits

Six Mystic Enhancement Ores

Just one quest stays in The Dirge of Bilqis sequence in Genshin Impression.

The Everlasting Dream, Ever Lush

Fortunately, the ultimate quest of Genshin Impression’s The Dirge of Bilqis sequence is fairly simple, as it’s a must to do the next:

Depart the cave and go to the Goddess of Flowers. Accumulate one other Liloupar’s Fragment and speak to Liloupar. Speak to Jeht and go away Paridaeza. Speak to Jeht once more. Return to Babel.

Your rewards for doing The Everlasting Dream, Ever Lush embrace these things:

20 Primogems

150 Journey EXP

20 Sumeru Popularity EXP

25,000 Mora

Genshin Impression gamers can now unlock Rejoice With Me, for What Was Misplaced is Now Discovered, and different quests exterior this The Dirge of Bilqis sequence.

Here’s a record of all of the rewards you’d have acquired by finishing all six quests in The Dirge of Bilqis in whole:

Jinni within the Magic Bottle Stage 4

250 Primogems

2,050 Journey EXP

80 Sumeru Popularity EXP

235,000 Mora

17 Hero’s Wits

20 Mystic Enhancement Ores

That is the tip of this Genshin Impression information.

Ballot : Would you prefer it if Jeht was a playable character? 0 votes

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



