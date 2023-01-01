Complete list of all rewards obtainable in game

The Base Icon Participant Choose SBC (Squad Constructing Problem) in FIFA 23 is exclusive and gives unbelievable rewards. By finishing it, players can guarantee a assured Icon card for his or her Final Crew squads. Furthermore, they will try the Squad Constructing Problem a number of instances, permitting them to make a lineup utilizing solely unique objects.

The Base Icon Participant Choose SBC is a unbelievable alternative for a lot of followers who love utilizing Icon playing cards of their Final Crew squads. These are distinctive objects specializing in former footballers who’ve retired as soccer legends. They are often obtained by finishing challenges and from packs. Since Icon playing cards are exhausting to acquire, something that ensures them has unbelievable worth.

The reward pool of the Base Icon Participant Choose SBC is gigantic, as there are not any limitations when it comes to Total. Any footballer with a base Icon merchandise in FIFA 23 is obtainable as a part of this Squad Constructing Problem’s rewards.

Base Icon Participant Choose SBC comes with large reward pool in FIFA 23

By means of the Base Icon Participant Choose SBC, loads of particular objects could be obtained:

Alan Shearer (England)

(England) Alessandro Del Piero (Italy)

(Italy) Alessandro Nesta (Italy)

(Italy) Andrea Pirlo (Italy)

(Italy) Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)

(Ukraine) Ashley Cole (England)

(England) Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

(Germany) Bobby Moore (England)

(England) Cafu (Brazil)

(Brazil) Carles Puyol (Spain)

(Spain) Carlos Alberto (Brazil)

(Brazil) Christian Vieri (Italy)

(Italy) Clarence Seedorf (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Claude Makelele (France)

(France) David Beckham (England)

(England) David Trezeguet (France)

(France) Davor Suker (Croatia)

(Croatia) Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)

(Ivory Coast) Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Emilio Butragueno (Spain)

(Spain) Emmanuel Petit (France)

(France) Eric Cantona (France)

(France) Eusebio (Portugal)

(Portugal) Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

(Italy) Ferenc Puskas (Hungary)

(Hungary) Fernando Hierro (Spain)

(Spain) Fernando Torres (Spain)

(Spain) Franco Baresi (Italy)

(Italy) Frank Lampard (England)

(England) Frank Rijkaard (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Garrincha (Brazil)

(Brazil) Gary Lineker (England)

(England) Gennaro Gattuso (Italy)

(Italy) George Finest (Northern Eire)

(Northern Eire) Gerd Müller (Germany)

(Germany) Gheorghe Hagi (Romania)

(Romania) Gianfranco Zola (Italy)

(Italy) Gianluca Zambrotta (Italy)

(Italy) Henrik Larsson (Sweden)

(Sweden) Hernan Crespo (Argentina)

(Argentina) Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

(Bulgaria) Hugo Sanchez (Mexico)

(Mexico) Ian Rush (Wales)

(Wales) Ian Wright (England)

(England) Iker Casillas (Spain)

(Spain) Jairzinho (Brazil)

(Brazil) Jari Litmanen (Finland)

(Finland) Javier Zanetti (Argentina)

(Argentina) Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) John Barnes (England)

(England) Juan Roman Riquelme (Argentina)

(Argentina) Juan Sebastian Veron (Argentina)

(Argentina) Kaka (Brazil)

(Brazil) Kenny Dalglish (Scotland)

(Scotland) Lauren Blanc (France)

(France) Lev Yashin (Russia)

(Russia) Lothar Matthaus (Germany)

(Germany) Luis Figo (Portugal)

(Portugal) Luis Hernandez (Mexico)

(Mexico) Marcel Desailly (France)

(France) Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Michael Ballack (Germany)

(Germany) Michael Essien (Ghana)

(Ghana) Michael Laudrup (Denmark)

(Denmark) Michael Owen (England)

(England) Miroslav Klose (Germany)

(Germany) Nemanja Vidic (Serbia)

(Serbia) Paolo Maldini (Italy)

(Italy) Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Patrick Vieira (France)

(France) Paul Scholes (England)

(England) Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic)

(Czech Republic) Pele (Brazil)

(Brazil) Peter Schmeichel (Denmark)

(Denmark) Petr Cech (Czech Republic)

(Czech Republic) Phillip Lahm (Germany)

(Germany) Raul (Spain)

(Spain) Rio Ferdinand (England)

(England) Rivaldo (Brazil)

(Brazil) Robert Pires (France)

(France) Roberto Baggio (Italy)

(Italy) Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

(Brazil) Robin van Persie (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Ronaldinho (Brazil)

(Brazil) Ronaldo (Brazil)

(Brazil) Roy Keane (Eire)

(Eire) Rui Costa (Portugal)

(Portugal) Ruud Gullit (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

(Cameroon) Socrates (Brazil)

(Brazil) Sol Campbell (England)

(England) Steven Gerrard (England)

(England) Theirry Henry (France)

(France) Wayne Rooney (England)

(England) Xabi Alonso (Spain)

(Spain) Xavi (Spain)

(Spain) Zinedine Zidane (France)

There are many choices to select from for FIFA 23 gamers after they full the Base Icon Participant Choose SBC. As soon as the duties within the Squad Constructing Problem have been completed, players will get to decide on between the three playing cards at random. All of them will belong to the record supplied earlier. Total, this SBC is a wonderful likelihood for a lot of to earn distinctive playing cards for his or her Final Crew squads.

