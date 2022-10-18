Complete list of all obtainable legends

The Max 86 Icon Improve SBC went dwell in FIFA 23 final evening. It provides gamers an opportunity to get an Icon card with out having to cope with the FUT market or packs. Whereas the SBC itself is sort of precious, there’s an enormous reward pool out there for gamers within the recreation.

Each Icon card in FIFA 23 is available in three tiers — Base, Mid, and Prime. Whereas the bottom model is the bottom of the three, the playing cards will nonetheless have plenty of worth. It is simply the primary month of FIFA 23, and an 85/86 rated card will probably be on the upper finish of the choices.

Moreover, the Icon playing cards have a way of novelty, and so they additionally assist massively when it comes to group chemistry.

FIFA 23 Max 86 Base Icon Improve SBC has greater than 40 obtainable legends

The FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Improve SBC has two challenges. Each include rewards, however the principle one is the icon card that FIFA 23 gamers will be capable of get hold of.

Listed beneath are all of the out there FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Improve SBC choices:

Jerry Litmanen CF 85

Robert Pires CAM 85

Ruud Van Nistelrooy ST 86

Rui Costa CAM 85

Peter Schmeichel GK 86

Mikel Laudrup CF 85

Ronald Koeman CB 86

Raul ST 86

Christian Vieri ST 86

Juan Sebastian Veron CM 86

Petr Cech GK 86

Fernando Hierro CB 86

Michael Owen ST 86

David Trezeguet ST 86

Frank Rijkaard CDM 86

Roy Keane CM 86

Henrik Larrson ST 86

Frank Lampard CM 86

Patrick Kluivert ST 86

Hernan Crespo ST 85

Nemanja Vidic CB 85

Carles Puyol CB 85

Gheorghe Hagi CAM 85

John Barnes CAM 86

Ian Wright ST 85

Genarro Gattuso CM 85

Davor Suker ST 85

Sol Campbell CB 85

Ashley Cole LB 85

Claude Makelele RM 85

Steven Gerrard CDM 86

Andriy Shevchenko ST 86

Fernando Torres ST 86

Pavel Nedved LM 86

Michael Ballack CM 86

Luis Hernandez ST 85

Emmanuel Petit LB 85

Laurent Blanc CAM 85

Rio Ferdinand CB 85

Gianluca Zambrotta RWB 86

Carles Seedorf CM 85

Roberto Carlos LB 86

Wayne Rooney CAM 86

Gianfranco Zola CF 85

Michael Essien CDM 85

Ruud Gullit CM 86

Patrick Vieira CM 86

Along with the Max 86 Icon Improve SBC, Michael Essien and David Trezeguet’s base variations even have an ongoing SBC.

As talked about earlier, there is a large pool of rewards. After finishing the SBC, FIFA 23 gamers will get an untradable copy of any of those playing cards. Gamers must full each duties in the event that they wish to get the cardboard, and the SBC is lively for 2 extra days on the time of writing.

Compared, the David Trezeguet and Michael Essien SBCs can be found for a month, so gamers have extra time to finish them.

Whereas there is a sturdy reliance on luck within the Max 86 Icon Improve SBC, it is price doing if gamers have adequate fodder. No matter the rewards and prices, lower than 75,000 FUT cash will probably be properly definitely worth the funding, as all out there objects are price extra available on the market.

