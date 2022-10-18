Complete list of all obtainable legends
The Max 86 Icon Improve SBC went dwell in FIFA 23 final evening. It provides gamers an opportunity to get an Icon card with out having to cope with the FUT market or packs. Whereas the SBC itself is sort of precious, there’s an enormous reward pool out there for gamers within the recreation.
Each Icon card in FIFA 23 is available in three tiers — Base, Mid, and Prime. Whereas the bottom model is the bottom of the three, the playing cards will nonetheless have plenty of worth. It is simply the primary month of FIFA 23, and an 85/86 rated card will probably be on the upper finish of the choices.
Moreover, the Icon playing cards have a way of novelty, and so they additionally assist massively when it comes to group chemistry.
FIFA 23 Max 86 Base Icon Improve SBC has greater than 40 obtainable legends
The FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Improve SBC has two challenges. Each include rewards, however the principle one is the icon card that FIFA 23 gamers will be capable of get hold of.
Listed beneath are all of the out there FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Improve SBC choices:
- Jerry Litmanen CF 85
- Robert Pires CAM 85
- Ruud Van Nistelrooy ST 86
- Rui Costa CAM 85
- Peter Schmeichel GK 86
- Mikel Laudrup CF 85
- Ronald Koeman CB 86
- Raul ST 86
- Christian Vieri ST 86
- Juan Sebastian Veron CM 86
- Petr Cech GK 86
- Fernando Hierro CB 86
- Michael Owen ST 86
- David Trezeguet ST 86
- Frank Rijkaard CDM 86
- Roy Keane CM 86
- Henrik Larrson ST 86
- Frank Lampard CM 86
- Patrick Kluivert ST 86
- Hernan Crespo ST 85
- Nemanja Vidic CB 85
- Carles Puyol CB 85
- Gheorghe Hagi CAM 85
- John Barnes CAM 86
- Ian Wright ST 85
- Genarro Gattuso CM 85
- Davor Suker ST 85
- Sol Campbell CB 85
- Ashley Cole LB 85
- Claude Makelele RM 85
- Steven Gerrard CDM 86
- Andriy Shevchenko ST 86
- Fernando Torres ST 86
- Pavel Nedved LM 86
- Michael Ballack CM 86
- Luis Hernandez ST 85
- Emmanuel Petit LB 85
- Laurent Blanc CAM 85
- Rio Ferdinand CB 85
- Gianluca Zambrotta RWB 86
- Carles Seedorf CM 85
- Roberto Carlos LB 86
- Wayne Rooney CAM 86
- Gianfranco Zola CF 85
- Michael Essien CDM 85
- Ruud Gullit CM 86
- Patrick Vieira CM 86
Along with the Max 86 Icon Improve SBC, Michael Essien and David Trezeguet’s base variations even have an ongoing SBC.
As talked about earlier, there is a large pool of rewards. After finishing the SBC, FIFA 23 gamers will get an untradable copy of any of those playing cards. Gamers must full each duties in the event that they wish to get the cardboard, and the SBC is lively for 2 extra days on the time of writing.
Compared, the David Trezeguet and Michael Essien SBCs can be found for a month, so gamers have extra time to finish them.
Whereas there is a sturdy reliance on luck within the Max 86 Icon Improve SBC, it is price doing if gamers have adequate fodder. No matter the rewards and prices, lower than 75,000 FUT cash will probably be properly definitely worth the funding, as all out there objects are price extra available on the market.