Complete list of all nations present in the game

FIFA 23 boasts quite a lot of nationwide groups. The title options each males’s and girls’s groups, and gamers can select between them relying on the sport mode they wish to play.

FIFA 23 is the franchise’s final sport beneath the enduring identify, because the license between FIFA and EA Sports activities will expire subsequent yr. EA Sports activities has already introduced {that a} World Cup mode might be accessible for the boys’s and girls’s nationwide groups.

Whereas most nationwide groups have been retained from earlier variations of FIFA, a number of extra have been added to the most recent iteration. There have additionally been some removals as a consequence of licenses and different components.

FIFA 23 has greater than 50 licensed nationwide groups unfold throughout males’s and girls’s soccer

Males’s soccer

The lads’s nationwide groups in FIFA 23 include up to date squads. They are often chosen from the ‘Worldwide’ tab in numerous sport modes throughout squad choice.

These nationwide groups can be utilized for exhibition kick-offs and even in customized tournaments. With the upcoming addition of the World Cup mode, extra nations are prone to be added to this model of the sport.

This is an entire record of all the boys’s nationwide groups which can be accessible in FIFA 23 proper now:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil (Genuine kits and badges, generic gamers)

Canada

China PR

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Hungary

Iceland

Eire

Italy

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Northern Eire

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

Ukraine

United States

Wales

One notable absence from the record is Russia, which has been eliminated as a result of nation’s ongoing geo-political battle with Ukraine.

It stays to be seen if Russia might be added to the sport in future patches to maintain the authenticity of the FIFA World Cup mode intact.

Ladies’s soccer

EA Sports activities forayed into ladies’s soccer in 2016, but it surely didn’t add membership groups to the franchise.

Ladies membership groups might be included for the primary time in FIFA 23 with the addition of the Barclays WSL and D1 Arkema. The groups might be usable in sport modes like Kick Off, On-line Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, On-line Friendlies, and Tournaments. There are at the moment 24 membership groups accessible for choice.

There are additionally some thrilling ladies’s nationwide groups within the sport. Identical to the boys’s nationwide groups, they are often chosen from the ‘Worldwide’ tab throughout squad choice in numerous sport modes.

This is an entire record of all the ladies’s nationwide groups which can be accessible in FIFA 23 proper now:

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil (Genuine equipment and crest with generic gamers)

Canada

China PR

England

France

Germany

Iceland

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

United States

It stays to be seen which ladies’s nationwide groups might be added as post-launch content material.

EA Sports activities has introduced that the FIFA Ladies’s World Cup may even be added to the sport. Nonetheless, it hasn’t disclosed the dates of the mode. Many count on it to reach proper earlier than the event kicks off in Qatar.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



