Complete list of all cards set to be released in the game

With much more content material set to be launched in FIFA 23, the upcoming FUT World Cup Heroes is bound to excite the playerbase. EA Sports activities will introduce these distinctive variations to commemorate the grand occasion, set to be held in Qatar. Following the official Deep Dive trailer, followers have a glimpse of what is coming.

Whereas the festivities start on November 9, gamers should wait two extra days to acquire these particular playing cards. These playing cards will include boosted stats and belong to footballers who’ve achieved legendary statuses for his or her international locations. Furthermore, their designs have been made in collaboration with Marvel to provide some beautiful designs.

This text will reveal which playing cards can be accessible on this 12 months’s FUT World Cup Heroes together with their base positions in FIFA 23. EA Sports activities has additionally revealed how these playing cards can be launched and the way gamers may probably add them to their respective Final Crew squads.

The FUT World Cup Heroes will substitute the usual model when the promo goes dwell in FIFA 23

The very first announcement of FUT World Cup Heroes surfaced throughout the group by varied leaks on social media platforms. An official affirmation from EA Sports activities adopted, and the stats on the playing cards had been revealed shortly after.

Full record of all FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Heroes

Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 87)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 86)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 88)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 87)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 86)

Diego Forlán (Uraguay/LaLiga, 88)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundesliga, 89)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 88)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 88)

Peter Crouch (Premier League, 85)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 87)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 87)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 86)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 86)

Jean-Pierre Papin (France/Ligue 1, 89)

Rudi Völler (Germany/Serie A, 89)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 86)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 86)

Saeed Al-Owairan (Saudi Arabia/SPL, 85)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 87)

Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 89)

Abedi Pele (Ghana, Ligue 1, 89)

David Ginola (France/Ligue 1, 89)

Jurgen Kohler (Germany/Bundesliga, 89)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 88)

Antonio Di Matale (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Mario Gomez (Germany/Bundesliga, 88)

Diego Milito (Argentina/Serie A, 88)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 87)

Ivan Cordoba (Columbia/Serie A, 87)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 87)

Robbie Keane (Eire, Premier League, 86)

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer (Norway/Premier League, 86)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 86)

Aleksandr Mostovoi (Russia/LaLga, 86)

Jerzy Dudek (Poland/Premier League, 86)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Professional League, 86)

Lars Ricken (Germany/Bundesliga, 85)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 85)

Clint Dempsey (USA/MLS, 85)

All of those playing cards are at the moment accessible within the recreation’s normal FUT Heroes variations, which could be acquired from the market. A number of days in the past, there was additionally an SBC that assured a Hero card for FIFA 23 gamers.

Learn how to receive FUT World Cup Heroes in FIFA 23

WC Heroes: WC Heroes: – Obtainable from Nov Eleventh

– Whereas in packs, will substitute the Base Fut Hero model

– A few of them can be solely accessible as Participant SBC or OBJ

The FUT World Cup Heroes can be accessible in FIFA 23 from November 11. Each participant that pre-ordered the Final Version on or earlier than August 21 is assured an untradable card at random. Gamers may strive their luck with completely different packs, however the odds of getting a card can be reasonably low.

Different revelant leaks have additionally hinted that FIFA 23 gamers could have particular aims and SBCs to acquire these playing cards as rewards. Whether or not that seems to be true can be a matter of the long run. For now, gamers could have loads of new content material coming their method, beginning November 9.



