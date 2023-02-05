Complete list of all available rewards in Ultimate Team

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC’s addition to FIFA 23 Final Group has been a shock. It was launched by EA Sports activities in the course of the ongoing Future Stars promo and presents each the 87+ base and World Cup variations of Hero gadgets.

The WC playing cards had been launched in the course of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and EA Sports activities collaborated with Marvel to design them. They had been launched by way of packs in November and might now not be discovered exterior the FUT market. That is what makes January 5’s 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC so distinctive.

The precise reward pool for this Squad Constructing Problem is large, contemplating the whole variety of Hero playing cards in FIFA 23. Nonetheless, there’s a minimal restrict on the eligible rewards that may be obtained via the SBC. Therefore, it’s value noting for gamers what they will get by finishing the problem and if it is going to be value their in-game sources.

FIFA 23 gamers will have the ability to preserve one of many three picks they obtain from the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC

In the case of the eligible reward pool of the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC, there are two issues value mentioning. Firstly, any card that may be obtained as a reward might be rated 87 or larger in FIFA 23, because the identify of this Squad Constructing Problem suggests. Secondly, all three picks obtained upon finishing it is going to be both Base or FIFA World Cup variations of Hero playing cards.

Listed here are the Base Heroes within the Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC:

Jorge Campos GK 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Claudio Marchisio CM 87

Tomas Brolin LW 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Joe Cole RW 87

Hidatoshi Nakata CAM 87

Diego Forlan ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Lucio CB 89

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

Jurgen Koller CB 89

David Ginola LM 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

Fernando Morientes ST 89

There are different Heroes playing cards in FIFA 23, however they’ve been excluded from the pool resulting from their overalls needing to be above the 87 mark, which they weren’t. Among the playing cards on the checklist stay extremely valued by the group, and buying them may be extremely useful.

FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Heroes within the Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC

Listed here are all of the World Cup Heroes within the Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC:

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Eire, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Professional League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)

It’s value noting that, in contrast to Base variations, FUT World Cup gadgets can’t be present in packs. If gamers need a substitute for this problem, they have to get these playing cards immediately from the market.

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC will price about 270,000 FUT cash each time somebody completes the problem. Among the potential rewards in FIFA 23 price far more out there and will massively profit any participant.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



