Competitive Scenario: Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2027

The chaos of novel coronavirus has considerable impact on the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) market in 2020. NVDIMM-N product type accounted for evident market size in 2019 and enterprise storage & server segment held the significant revenue share in the previous years. Also Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to rise at a notable rate in the upcoming years. The major manufacturers are continuously adopting growth tactics to rise their market share in the global industry.This emergency of COVID-9 has negatively affected the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) market growth in 2020. T

he ongoing epidemic of coronavirus is continuously obstructing the manufacturing, sales as well as trades of several semiconductor and consumer electronics companies across the globe. This is majorly owing to the temporary stoppage of manufacturing facilities and production activities along with shutdown of international borders across the major production hubs such as China, India, U.S. and many other countries. These factors resulted there is a considerable decline in demand and sale of non-volatile dual-in line memory systems, which is expected to hamper the NVDIMM market growth during the pandemic time.

However, some of the government are implementing various initiatives to help the organization to sustain in the crisis period. For example, in recent times, Canada government has released a fund of $15.8 million for Canadian youth to create jobs in natural resource sectors. This fund helps to generate jobs in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in the forestry, energy, mining, clean technology and science sectors.

During this unexpected situation, we are providing our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) market.

The global market is classified into type, source, application, end use and region. The study provides complete overview of drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and significant players in the global market.

Factors affecting the market growth

As per our analysts, increasing demand for NVDIMM systems to provide improved performance to data centers along with continuously increasing technological developments are the major drivers for the growth of the market. However, huge initial investments are requited for the NVDIMM systems and low storage capacities are significantly restraining the market growth.

NVDIMM-N product type and enterprise storage & server segment are accounted for major market share in 2019

By product type, the global market is segmented into NVDIMM-F and NVDIMM-N. In both of these, NVDIMM-N product type generated for highest market size in the previous years and is estimated to continue its trend in the forecast period. This dominance is majorly owing to its advantages of NVDIMM-N product such as low latency and quickness over NVDIMM-F product. NVDIMM-N delivers latency of approximately 10-8 to restore the systems date and information during the power loss, which will enhance the market growth in the forecast years.

Based on application, the global market has been categorized into networking equipment, high-end workstation, enterprise storage & server and others. In these, enterprise storage & service segment accounted for majority of the non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) market share in the previous years and is expected to remain its growth in the forecast period. Extensive utilization of NVDIMM systems for enterprise storage & service application due to this segment requires high speed operating systems, this will drive the demand for NVDIMM systems in the forecast years. The market for networking equipment application is expected to experience a noteworthy growth and is estimated to rise at faster rate in the projected period.

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market, Regional insights

The global non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) market has dominated by North America region in 2019 and is expected to remain its dominance over the global market in the estimated time. Presence of well-established technology infrastructure has increased the adoption of NVDIMM software’s by the many enterprises is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast years. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience a significant growth and is estimated to rise at a faster rate in the coming years. Increasing the adoption of cloud based NVDIMM systems to reduce operational costs is estimated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Significant market players in the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) market

The significant players in the global Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market are AgigA Tech, Inc., Netlist, Rambus.com, Intel Corporation, SAMSUNG, Viking Technology, Micron Technology, Inc., SMART Modular Technologies, SK HYNIX INC. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among many others.

