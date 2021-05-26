Competitive Scenario: Intravenous Line Connectors Market Scope by Demand, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2027

Inquire Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample

The global intravenous line connectors market is divided into three main segments namely- by type, distribution channel, and mechanism.

Healthcare is one of those sectors that need to ensure the best facilities which will assist patients in recovering faster. One of the most prominent devices used to help with IV transfusion to help in attaching catheters, are known as intravenous line connectors. These connectors are inserted via a needle into the patient’s veins and helps provide an external source of energy. As per the report, the global intravenous line connectors market is segregated into three primary segments. They are: mechanism, type, and distribution channel.

The mechanism segment is further divided into three sub-segments known as name –

● Positive

● Negative

● Neutral

Among these, the positive mechanism sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market as it helps in bringing blood reflux under control and is also an economical option.

The type segment is segregated into four sub-segments which are listed below:

● Straight Channel

● Y-Channel

● T-Channel

● Multi-Channel

As per the report, the Y-Channel connector contributed majorly to the growth of the market in 2019, as it is used in the process of drug administration in all patients including those with cancer.

Finally, the distribution channel segment is divided into three primary sub-segments –

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Among these, the hospital sub-segment dominated the market due to most of the surgical procedures such as the vascular infusion and provision of medication for chronic illnesses is mainly administered in hospitals. The high levels of efficiency and quicker treatment facilities at hospitals also aided in the growth of the market.

Research Dive’s report contains an in depth analysis of the market’s various growth factors that are deduced based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also provides more information about the various key players contributing to its growth along with an idea of the bargaining capacity many buyers and suppliers hold in the marker.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com