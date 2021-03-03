Competitive and Opportunities Analysis of Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market of Automotive Leasing Market

Introduction

Power management integrated circuit (PMIC) is an integrated circuit that has wide End Users because of its role in battery management, voltage regulation, and charging functions. These ICs are mostly used in battery-operated devices and consumer electronics, such as smartphones, Bluetooth headsets, and portable industrial and medical equipment. A wide range of PMICs is presently being used for a wide range of applications. PMICs, when assembled with high-performance process technologies, offer high-efficiency solutions that extend battery life and reduce power consumption.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4117

Drivers and Restraints:

The power management integrated circuit market is primarily driven by various technological developments in the products and increasing demand for battery-operated devices globally. Increasing awareness about fire protection systems and the benefits of better technology for fire prevention are driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for the latest technological products, and the market is witnessing growing investment. The power management integrated circuit market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to emerging trends, such as vehicle automation. Automakers require dedicated semiconductor content to provide accurate information to the inbuilt artificial intelligence for an optimal drive. Increased use of next-generation mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G, is expected to fuel target market growth. Also, with the rollout of the 5G market, new devices need to be installed, which is expected to further expand the scope of the global market. The growing number of small cells and the increasing use of satellite communication may also generate the demand for power management integrated circuits. Other important factors affecting the power management integrated circuits market growth include increased adoption of data centers, light-emitting diodes, and renewable energy markets. However, the complex integration process for multi-power domain SOCs of PMICs is a major factor that is hindering the power management integrated circuits market growth. External factors, such as the fluctuating raw material price and trading policies, are hindering the market growth. Increasing demand and adoption of battery-operated electronic devices is going to create a lucrative growth opportunity in the global market.

Key Players:

The key players operating the global power management integrated circuit (IC) market involves Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp, Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor PLC, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Linear Technology Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Mitsubishi Group, and Renesas Electronic Corp. Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on strategic partnerships as well as the launching of the products to gain a competitive edge in the target market. For instance, in January 2019, Maxim integrated revealed MAX20004/6.8, MAX20034, and MAX20098- three buck converters and controllers. The three devices are small and provide greater efficiency that enables designers to address the space constraints and power challenges of next- generation automotive applications.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com