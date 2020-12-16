Compensation Software Market Down To A Trickle Month Other Covid-19 Traders Cling On The Hope. | ADP LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP Success Factors, Ultimate Software, Workday

Compensation Software Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Compensation Software Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Compensation management is a process of talent management and employee retention by evaluating factors such as attendance, salary, working time, bonuses, benefits, and on-site amenities of the employee for rewards & compensation process in any organization. This is done to improve productivity of the employees of a company. Compensation software provides benefits of reduced labor cost by use of salary & compensation data (both internal & external) to facilitate better planning and more target incentive programs.

Market Dynamics

Demand for automated compensation management process is increasing as it helps to simplify the management administration process, reduces errors caused by manual work, thus saving time and cost for any organization. This also aids in increasing the overall productivity & efficiency of the administration to retain its employees in the organization. Through automation of compensation process, companies are moving away from manual process which includes use of spreadsheets that may have number of errors and lead to wrong or incorrect compensation process.

Compensation software deals with the critical part of talent management and employee retention. Compensation management software manages the employees’ salaries in an organization and provides guidelines about how the salary should be given according the job responsibilities and designation of the employee. The compensation management software is accessed by the HR managers of any organization however, the other managers can also manage it based on the authority provided by the organization.

Compensation software is also known as Human Capital Management Solutions (HCM) solutions and has automated inbuilt features, which include the HR policies, administration benefits, open enrollment & life events, time, attendance & scheduling, payroll administration, and tax management.

On-premises segment accounted for largest share in the global compensation software market in 2017

On-premises deployment segment is estimated to hold the larger market share in 2018, owing to better confidential information control and security from external attacks. It provides benefits such as data migration, ease in installation, employee training services, and complete control over critical database of the employees and HR policies.

Compensation Software Market Keyplayers: ADP LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP Success Factors, Ultimate Software, Workday, HRsoft, Kinixsys, Kronos, Beqom, Halogen Software, Willis Towers Watson, Greytip Software, SumHR, Talentsoft, BullseyeEngagement, JSM Technologies Decusoft, Peoplefluent, Execupay, PayScale, CWS Software, Cornerstone, Curo, Harvest HCM, Nitso Technologies, and Lumesse

Compensation Software Market Taxonomy

Global Compensation Software Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

