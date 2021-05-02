Company doctors vaccinate from June – debate on the rights of vaccinated people | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Occupational physicians must also be involved in corona vaccinations in Germany from the week of June 7 at the latest. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, at least 500,000 vaccine doses per week are planned for them, as first reported by “Welt am Sonntag”.

Department head Jens Spahn (CDU) told the newspaper that many are still waiting for vaccination appointments. “But in a few weeks, we’ll probably have more vaccines than appointment requests.” Company doctors in companies can then help to convince with accessible offers. This could convince people to vaccinate who “are not looking for the argument, but for the possibility.”

The federal government had already announced that occupational physicians would be involved in June. Growing volumes of deliveries further expand the vaccination network in the area. After the launch of mobile vaccination teams and more than 400 regional vaccination centers in the federal states, there are now more than 60,000 medical practices. The vaccinations have clearly gained momentum. Meanwhile, 26.9 percent of German citizens have received at least one vaccination. According to the latest reported data from last Friday, 7.7 percent have full vaccination protection with a second syringe.

According to a delivery forecast published by the Department of Health on April 30, more than three million doses of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine are expected weekly by June for medical practices and occupational physicians. After 3.4 million doses in the week of May 31, more than 3.6 million doses will follow for three weeks and more than 3.7 million doses in the week of June 28. In May, the practices should receive 1.6 million doses per week from Biontech and an additional one million doses of Astrazeneca’s preparation in the first two weeks of May.

With more vaccinations in practices and companies, the future of vaccination centers is also coming into the picture. The chairman of the Bundestag health committee, Erwin Rüddel (CDU), told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”: “If the priority for vaccination is removed at the end of May or the beginning of June, it would make sense to leave the vaccination to the doctors. They know their patients. “Under current plans, the vaccination centers should continue to receive more than two million doses per week in May and June for now.

According to a model from the Central Institute for Health Insurance, more than half of those eligible for vaccination could have received at least one basic vaccination by the end of May if delivery obligations were met. Three-quarters of the vaccinations could be made for the first time in mid-June. With an assumed willingness to vaccinate of 80 percent, almost all people who want to vaccinate would be reached. From that moment on, the vaccination centers in the federal states may only assign appointments for second vaccinations.

SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz spoke out in favor of maintaining the order of the corona vaccinations for the time being. “If we give up prioritization too early, I fear the greyhound principle,” he told Funke media group newspapers. “Anyone who has a good connection and knows someone who knows someone has much better cards than someone who is less wired.” Lawyers shouldn’t be the fastest vaccinated group, he added.

The two CDU politicians Carsten Linnemann and Tilman Kuban have since claimed more rights, not only for those who have been vaccinated and recovered, but also for those who have tested negative. “Anyone who can present an up-to-date test certificate, which has been performed by trained personnel, must be back in the restaurant and be able to book hotel rooms or holiday apartments,” said Linnemann of “Welt am Sonntag”. The planned federal regulation on exemption rules for vaccinated persons and genesis should be amended accordingly. Linnemann is president of the medium and economic union of the CDU and CSU.

Kuban, warned of unequal treatment, only vaccinated and genesis should be exempt from corona restrictions. “The vast majority of young people have shown solidarity for over a year, go shopping for the elderly, help out in vaccination and testing centers and rightly place themselves at the back of the vaccination line,” said the Junge Union chairman of the paper. “It should not be the signal that part of society is allowed to travel again and live normally, while others can last for months.”

Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther also warned against discrimination against citizens who have not yet been over-vaccinated. “We are already implementing first rights or at least relief,” the CDU politician told the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”. “But we have a rate of about 25 percent for the first vaccinations and significantly less for the second vaccinations.” 90 percent of Germans have not yet been fully vaccinated. “As a result, rights returned lead to new injustice.” And further: “We have all agreed to the prioritization for the elderly and high-risk patients. We must not let the young people go back now. That would also be unfair. “

Health Minister Spahn considers the different treatment of vaccinated and unvaccinated people “constitutionally required”. “We as a society have to go through this for a few weeks and get through it together,” he told the “Bild am Sonntag”.

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt told the paper, “Vaccination and testing is the way back to normalcy, and normalcy can not only mean that visits to the hairdresser are possible without a test and that the exit restriction does not apply, but normalcy also means access. to culture, restaurants and hotels. “Anyone who is no longer at risk of infection for themselves or for others must return to normal as soon as possible.