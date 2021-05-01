Company doctors must also vaccinate from the beginning of June | Free press

The next vaccination stage is in sight: from June, company doctors in Germany will also be involved in corona vaccinations.

Berlin (dpa) – Occupational physicians must also be involved in corona vaccinations in Germany from the week of June 7 at the latest. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, at least 500,000 vaccine doses per week are planned for them, as first reported by “Welt am Sonntag”.

Department head Jens Spahn (CDU) told the newspaper that many are still waiting for vaccination appointments. “But in a few weeks, we’ll probably have more vaccines than appointment requests.” Company doctors in companies can then help to convince with accessible offers. This could convince people to vaccinate who “are not looking for the argument, but for the possibility.”

The federal government had already announced that occupational physicians would be involved in June. Growing volumes of deliveries further expand the vaccination network in the area. After the launch of mobile vaccination teams and more than 400 regional vaccination centers in the federal states, there are now more than 60,000 medical practices. The vaccinations have clearly gained momentum. Meanwhile, 26.9 percent of German citizens have received at least one vaccination. 7.7 percent have full vaccination protection with a second syringe.

