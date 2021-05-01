Company doctors are “in the starting blocks” for vaccinations | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Employer chairman Rainer Dulger calls for company doctors to quickly involve company doctors in corona vaccinations.

“Politicians are now being called upon to create the final conditions as soon as possible and to ensure that sufficient vaccine doses are also available for company doctors,” said Dulger of the “Rheinische Post”. “Our company doctors are in the starting blocks.”

“We reach about 31 million people,” Dulger emphasizes. Large companies would have built vaccination routes, all they needed was vaccine. The priority for vaccination should then fall, Dulger warned. In companies it would hardly be feasible.

At the end of December, mobile teams were initially in retirement homes to immunize older people at risk against the virus. Immunization centers in the communities soon followed. After Easter, GP practices were added. Vaccination coverage has increased significantly in recent days. Meanwhile, 26.9 percent of German citizens have received at least one vaccination. 7.7 percent of the population has full vaccination protection with a second syringe.

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt expects further progress with corona vaccinations in Germany. “I am convinced that we will now be able to quickly vaccinate a sufficient number of people to achieve a significant drop in the infection rate,” said the head of the German Medical Association of the German news agency. “I believe there is a great willingness to vaccinate and that we can reach even more than 70 percent of the population.” This is considered a trademark for the protection of society as a whole.

There is a section of the population that prefers to be vaccinated by a general practitioner, Reinhardt said. “These people trust their doctor, whom they have known for years. If he thinks the vaccination is correct, many will say, I will. This factor has a major impact on those who still have doubts. “Demand from young people is also increasing in his practice.

At the same time, Reinhardt stressed: “The vaccination centers work very well, they are very well organized. The employees are doing very well. “

The vaccination of children and young people between the ages of 12 and 15 is now also central. The German vaccine manufacturer Biontech and its American partner Pfizer have applied for EMA approval for their corona vaccine for this age group with the EU approval authority.

Green Group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt calls for a vaccination strategy for corona vaccinations for children and adolescents “as soon as possible”. “Otherwise there will be arguments and chaos again in the summer,” she warned. “This time, the federal and state governments must finally look ahead,” she told the German news agency in Berlin.

“The fact that young people could be vaccinated with Biontech much earlier than expected is a sign of hope for an entire generation that was particularly badly affected by the pandemic,” emphasizes Göring-Eckardt. The strategy must ensure that children from socially disadvantaged neighborhoods do not fall behind.

Meanwhile, the debate about easing for vaccinated and convalescing people continues. The federal government is preparing a regulation for this. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) believes that, with the goodwill of all concerned, it could be concluded by the end of next week with the Federal Council meeting on May 7.

The chairman of the ethics council, Alena Buyx, stressed in the “Rheinische Post” that the equality of vaccinated, tested and remedial was “ethically unproblematic”. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach told the Funke media group papers (Saturday) that there is no reason from a medical point of view to keep restricting people with full corona vaccination protection from their freedoms.

Green health expert Janosch Dahmen advised not to issue the regulation until the end of May. “I think it is premature, in the middle of the third wave, as the intensive care units are as busy as never before in this pandemic, to once again focus on openings and exceptions for vaccinated people and not more consistent protection., “said Dahmen of the Rheinische Post”.