Companion Diagnostics market will reach $6.9 billion globally by 2020, with oncology being the biggest market and the performing vendors like Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V

Cancer is one of the major diseases in many countries where many people are affected. Cancer is caused due to mutation of the cells. Cancer biomarker is defined as a molecule that is released during the presence of a tumor or during a specific manifestation of the body’s presence in the presence of cancer. These molecules are generally found in tissues, urine, serum, blood, and other body fluids that indicate any abnormal procedure or a disease. Advances in genomic profiling technologies and molecular targeted therapies have expanded the potential of the cancer biomarkers market. Recent technological advancement has enabled the examination of many potential biomarkers and renewed in developing new biomarkers.

Key participants of global Companion Diagnostic Cancer Biomarkers market are

Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Arup Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Hologic Inc., Novartis AG, Almac Group and Abnova Corporation.

The report guides on how to develop business strategies by understanding the opportunities and challenges for biomarkers and Companion Diagnostics in the 8MM. One gets a better understanding of the market trends and unmet requirements of the global Companion Diagnostics market to generate revenue.

This report makes us acquainted with how are regulated and reimbursed in the 8MM, and the associated opportunities and challenges and helps in understanding the emerging technologies that are being used for Companion Diagnostics platforms and how these will drive the market growth.

Companion Diagnostic Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation:

Market – By Product Type

Protein Biomarkers

Genetic Biomarkers

Other Cancer Biomarkers

Market By Applications

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Colorectal Cancer

Gastric

Others (Cervical, Kidney, Leukemia, etc.)

Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America





