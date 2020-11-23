Companion Diagnostics Market Size, Business Stats, Growth perspective and Forecast 2025 | Key Players: Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Almac Group, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., Biomérieux SA

Companion Diagnostics Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global Companion Diagnostics Market place for the forecast 2020– 2025.

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Companion Diagnostics Market Key Players:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Almac Group

Danaher Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Biomérieux SA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abnova Corporation

Guardant Health, Inc.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Companion Diagnostics Market.

Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Assay kits & Reagents

Software & Services

Segmentation by Application:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Others

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Companion Diagnostics Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Companion Diagnostics Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

3. Chapter – Global Companion Diagnostics Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

4. Chapter – Global Companion Diagnostics Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5. Chapter – Global Companion Diagnostics Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

6. Chapter – Global Companion Diagnostics Market Analysis: By Manufacturer

6.1. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.2. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.3. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Sales (Number of Units), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

6.5. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.6. Global Companion Diagnostics Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2014 – 2025

6.7. Merger & Acquisition

6.8. Collaborations and Partnership

6.9. New Product Launch

