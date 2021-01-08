Companion Animal Diagnostics Market New Report Examines By IDEXX Laboratories, Skyla, Randox Laboratories, Virbac

The companion animal diagnostics market was valued at US$ 2,031.62 million in2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,684.86 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%from 2020to 2027.

The companion animal diagnostics market offerings deal with the epidemiology and pathogenesis of domestic animals and facilitate the prevention of further complications with the health of pets and their owners. The companion animal diagnostics market is expected to witness huge growth due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases in pet animals and increasing adoption of pets for companionship. However, increasing pet care costs and extended pet lifespan are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the companion animal diagnostics market is further segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics, and others. The immunodiagnostics segment is further sub-segmented into lateral flow assays, Elisa tests, allergen-specific immunodiagnostic tests, and immunoassay analyzers. Whereas the clinical biochemistry segment is sub-segmented into clinical chemistry analysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas electrolyte analysis. The immunodiagnostics segment held a largest share of the market in 2019owing to the increasing adoption of immunodiagnostic assays such as lateral flow assays, ELISA tests, allergen-specific immunodiagnostic tests, and immunoassay analyzers in the diagnosis of a wide range of disease in pets. However, the clinical biochemistry segment is expected to register ahigher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Similar to humans, animals too suffer from chronic diseases. Arthritis and other orthopedic conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, hepatitis and other liver diseases, skin allergies, diabetes mellitus, inflammatory bowel disease, and thyroid disorders are among the common chronic diseases in pets. Cancer is widespread in animals and affects pet as well as wild animals. Animals have been diagnosed with various types of cancer till date, which have symptoms similar to humans, including weight loss, abnormal swelling, and lethargy.

As per the veterinary cancer society, cancer is a leading cause of death in 47% of dogs, especially in dogs of age >10 years, and 32% of cats. Further, FETCH a Cure, a nonprofit organization, has estimated that over 6 million dogs and ~6 million cats would be diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Furthermore, as per the Pet Cancer Facts and Figures, one in four dogs and one in five cats develop cancer in their lifetime. According to the association for pet obesity prevention (APOP), in 2018, ~55.8% of dogs and 59.5% of cats in the US were overweight or obese.

Based on animal type, the companion animal diagnostics marketis segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and others. The dogs segment accounted for the largest share of the global companion animal diagnostics market in 2019, owing to increasing dog ownership globally. Dogs have positive impact on the social and emotional lives of their owners. Dogs also promote an active lifestyle and companionship, which helps relieve stress and anxiety of their owners. As per the 2017–2018 US Pet Ownership & Demographics, around 38.4% of the households in the US were having dogs. Also, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

