Compaction Machine Market 2021 Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trends And Top Key Players: Volvo Construction Equipment – Volvo CE, Caterpillar Inc., Terex Corporation, BOMAG GmbH
Future Market Insights has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Compaction Machine Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2014, and key prospects over the forecast period 2015 to 2025.
Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Future Market Insights to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Compaction Machine Market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Compaction Machine Market.
Impact of COVID-19 on Industry
The automotive market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The market growth declined drastically when the manufacturing units experienced shutdowns for months and a deficiency in raw materials supply and shortage of human resources Owing to the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the production, and supply chain activities have seen a minor slump. However, the market is likely to face a swift turnaround as the economy starts to stabilize.
Key Players
Key players in the global compaction machines market include Volvo Construction Equipment – Volvo CE, Caterpillar Inc., Terex Corporation, BOMAG GmbH, Wacker Neuson SE, XCMG Co. Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industries Science and Technology Co Ltd, Atlas Copco, Wirtgen Group and Sany Heavy Industries Co Ltd. Even though global players account for more than 75% share of the global compaction machines market, small and unorganised market players are anticipated to have a huge role to play during the forecast period.
Market segmentation
The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of products and presents the forecast in terms of value for all the years till 2025. Products covered in the report are as follows:
- Heavy compaction machines
- Heavy tandem roller
- 5-8 Tonne
- 8-11 Tonne
- > 11 Tonne
- Single drum roller
- 3-5 Tonne
- 5-8 Tonne
- 8-12 Tonne
- 12-15 Tonne
- > 15 Tonne
- Pneumatic roller
- Light compaction machines
- Hand operated machines
- Rammer
- Vibratory plates (forward)
- Vibratory plates ( reverse)
- Walk behind roller
- Light tandem roller
- < 1.8 Tonne
- 8-3 Tonne
- 3-5 Tonne
- Trench roller
- Hand operated machines
- Heavy tandem roller
The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the projection in terms of value for the forecast period. The global compaction machine market report covers the following regions:
Key Regions covered:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- APEJ
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of APAC
- Japan
- MEA
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of MEA
Queries Solved
- What are the size of the overall Compaction Machine Market in the Automotive market and its segments?
- What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
- What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Compaction Machine Market in the Automotive market, and how they are expected to impact the market?
- What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Compaction Machine Market in the Automotive market?
- What is the Compaction Machine Market in Automotive market size at the regional and country-level?
- What are the key market players focusing on?
- What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Compaction Machine Market in the Automotive market?
- What are the recent trends in Compaction Machine Market in the Automotive market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?
- What are the challenges to the Compaction Machine Market in Automotive market growth?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Compaction Machine Market in the Automotive market?
