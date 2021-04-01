Compact Construction Equipment Market Worth $9,438 Million in 2023 | by Equipment, Application

According to the new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Compact Construction Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the compact construction equipment market was valued at $6,250 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $9,438 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 32.0% of the market share in 2016, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Compact construction equipment are small in size, highly efficient, and easy to use. They find their application majorly in the construction industry as they are easy to handle. The demand for compact construction equipment has increased, owing to increase in construction activities as well as growth in application areas in the mining and agriculture industry. In addition, technological advancements are expected to propel the market growth. However, high production cost and volatile fuel prices pose a threat to the growth of the market.

Key Players

Caterpillar, Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

JCB, Inc.

John Deere

King Machinery

Komatsu

Mustang

Sany

Volvo

XCMG

Compact Construction Equipment Market Key Segments:

By Equipment

Backhoe Loader

Excavator

Skid Steer Loader

Telehandler

Track Loader

Others

By End-user Industry

Metals & Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Others

By Application

Loading

Excavation

Materials Handling

Lifting & Hoisting

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

