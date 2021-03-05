Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market 2021 Business Insights – Twilio, Vonage, Sinch, Avaya Cloud, 8X8 (Wavecell), Bandwidth Inc., Voxbone

The Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358104/communications-platform-as-a-service-cpaas-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Twilio, Vonage, Sinch, Avaya Cloud, 8X8 (Wavecell), Bandwidth Inc., Voxbone, thinQ, Plivo, Telestax, IntelePeer, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Mitel Networks Corporation, RingCentral, Inc., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – Twilio, a prominent cloud communications platform provider, announced that Twilio programmable video will be powering Zocdoc’s new free, HIPAA-compliant telehealth video solution. Any provider can sign up to use Zocdoc’s video service, which is powered by Twilio, to facilitate all of their virtual appointments.

– May 2020 – Vonage integrated its contact center and unified communications solutions for a single source of customer support. The communications suite primarily includes the company’s contact center (VCC) and business communications (VBC). It will help the businesses in optimizing their customer communication, improve internal collaboration, customize their experience and maximize productivity.

Key Market Trends:

Retail & E-commerce is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– With the rapidly changing customer purchasing trends, it has resulted in a dynamic shift in the retail industry from the earlier single point of interaction to omnichannel interactions through the web or social media. The growing demand from consumers has created the need for an enhanced shopping and service experience across all the channels.

– Retailers across the globe have now understood the importance of omnichannel communication, and multiple brands today already post their content via social media, mobile apps, company websites, and other digital channels. Some retailers also offer two-way communication that lets their customers contact them using multiple channels.

– CPaaS solutions primarily provides a cloud-based development framework for real-time communication. Retailers don’t need to build their back-end infrastructures, the usage of developer-friendly APIs is done in order to add communication features to their websites, social media, and mobile apps, and it also combines all the customer data from multiple channels into one place.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358104/communications-platform-as-a-service-cpaas-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Free Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com