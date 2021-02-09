Communications Hardware Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast 2021| Apple, Samsung, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson

Global Communications Hardware Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Communications Hardware industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: General Communication Equipment; Broadcast Communications Equipment; Telecom Infrastructure Equipment

2) By Application: Military Use; Civil Use

Subsegments Covered: Alarm Systems And Equipment; Fire Detection Equipment; Smoke Detectors; Intercoms Systems And Equipment; Traffic Signals; Other General Communication Equipment; Pagers; Transmitting Antennas; GPS Equipment; Cellular Telephone; Other Broadcast Communications Equipment; Switching Equipment; Bridges, Gateways And Routers; Other Telecom Infrastructure Equipment

Companies Mentioned: Apple; Samsung; Cisco Systems; Huawei Technologies; Ericsson

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

The global communications hardware market is expected to grow from $625.11 billion in 2020 to $666.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $900.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The communications hardware market consists of sales of communications hardware by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide telephone apparatus, and broadcasting and wireless communications hardware. It includes sales of wired and wireless communication hardware equipment. Examples of telephone apparatus hardware are central office switching equipment, cordless telephones (except cellular), PBX equipment, telephones, telephone answering machines, local area network (LAN) modems, multi-user modems and other data communications equipment, such as bridges, routers and gateways. Examples of broadcasting and wireless communications hardware include transmitting and receiving antennas, cable television equipment, Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment, pagers, cellular phones, mobile communications equipment, and radio and television studio broadcasting equipment. The communications hardware market is segmented into general communication equipment; broadcast communications equipment and telecom infrastructure equipment.

Highlights of Communications Hardware Market Report:

-Market dynamics, Communications Hardware economy manufacturing, opportunities on the total pricing of this top manufacturer and improvement trend analysis.

-Communications Hardware industry players at the general regional industry and economy synopsis

-Deep analysis of the most significant market players included by Worldwide Communications Hardware Market study report.

-Understand more about the market plans that are increasingly now being adopted by leading Communications Hardware businesses.

-Evaluation of this market character, namely market development drivers, essential challengers, inhibitors, and chances.

-Strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Takeaways:

-An extensive analysis of the Communications Hardware market trends and shares from 2017 to 2023 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments.

-Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the Global Communications Hardware market between 2020 and 2023.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global communications hardware market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global communications hardware market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global communications hardware market.

Rapid increase in energy consumption has been a major threat to environmental protection and sustainable development, thus driving the development of green technologies. For instance, communications hardware accounts for about 2%-4% of the total global carbon emissions. Due to access to the high-speed internet provided by next-generation wireless networks and increased smartphone usage, data traffic has increased significantly. This has triggered a significant expansion of network infrastructures and increased the energy demands. Environment friendly batteries, renewable energy sources, and intelligent management of the power systems are being developed to reduce carbon emissions.

The communications hardware industry is increasingly targeted by hackers, so exposing various security issues. For instance, according to Avast 2019 Smart Home Security Report, 40.8% of all smart homes have at least one vulnerable connected device and 59.7% of household routers worldwide are vulnerable. Hackers disrupt, intercept or deny communications. Despite various measures taken by the companies, telecommunications hardware is still vulnerable to data thefts. Due to the extreme cases of surveillance, the U.S and Indian government banned the Huawei Company. Hence, these security issues hindered the growth of the communications hardware industry during the historic period.

